K38 Seaboard Station Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting, Live Music, Free Small Queso, a Savage Surfboard Raffle, and Family Fun

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K38, the Baja-inspired restaurant known for its fresh tacos, hand-squeezed margaritas, and signature coastal vibe, is officially opening its doors at Seaboard Station in Raleigh. Following months of anticipation, the restaurant will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec 13th at 11 a.m., followed by a Grand Opening Party.

To celebrate its arrival in Raleigh, K38 will give away its famous house-made salsa and scratch queso free all day during the Grand Opening Party. Guests can also enter to win a custom surfboard made by Savage Surfboards, one of K38's longtime coastal partners based in Wilmington. The all-day celebration will feature live music from 12–3 p.m. and 6–9 p.m., custom caricature art by a local artist, giveaways, and plenty of family-friendly fun.

Guests can enjoy K38's signature Baja favorites, from fresh fish tacos and birria to loaded burritos and coastal-inspired rolls — all made from scratch and served with the vibrant flavors that have defined the brand for more than 30 years.

"We're thrilled to bring K38's energy, flavors, and Baja spirit to Raleigh," said Brian Brennan, President of Live.Eat.Surf. "Our team has poured their heart into creating a space that feels like a true extension of the coast — where guests can relax, connect, and experience the hospitality that's been part of our DNA for more than 30 years."

Located at Seaboard Station, Raleigh, K38 joins the Live.Eat.Surf restaurant family, which includes Tower 7, K38 Baja Grill, that has been serving the North Carolina coast for more than three decades.

For updates and event details, follow @K38BajaGrill on Instagram and Facebook or visit liveeatsurf.com.

