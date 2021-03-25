K4Connect and Acts Retirement-Life Communities Partner to Deliver the Ultimate Integrated Senior Living Community Experience for Older Adults

RALEIGH, N.C., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K4Connect , a mission-driven technology company that integrates the best in technology to serve and empower older adults and those living with disabilities, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Acts Retirement-Life Communities (Acts), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit senior living organizations. Acts launched K4Connect's premier senior living solution, K4Community, across several of its communities in 2020 with plans to continue the roll out to additional Acts campuses potentially reaching over 8,500 residents and staff throughout 2021. Key to the partnership is K4Connect's underlying FusionOS technology–the Company's patented operating system that will unlock a truly integrated, company-wide technology experience for Acts.

Acts is the owner, operator and developer of 26 resort-style senior living continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) with campuses across nine states. The organization elected K4Connect to help lead its resident and staff-focused innovation strategy through the implementation of K4Community, an ecosystem of value-driven technology modules and experiences designed for senior living community residents, staff and operators. K4Community is powered by FusionOS, the operating system that enables the seamless integration of tools and systems communities need today, with the flexibility to expand as resident, staff and operational needs evolve over time.

"We are committed to bringing our residents and staff the latest in innovation-driven experiences that provide both utility and amenity value. We are a tech-forward organization and partnering with K4Connect means we are investing in a relationship that establishes an open, scalable foundation for continued smart innovation across all of our campuses," said Acts Retirement-Life Communities Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Peter Kress.

In 2021, Acts' K4Community deployment will include several modules:

K4Community Resident Check-In (RCI): Acts first deployed RCI across several communities in 2020; a reinvention of the traditionally manual morning check-in process leveraging motion-enabled smart home devices to trigger automated staff alerts that confirm a resident is up and active for the day. This noninvasive, passive monitoring is a complete departure from the traditional method of administering this critical daily task, often relying on in-room resident pull cords or meal check-ins.

Acts first deployed RCI across several communities in 2020; a reinvention of the traditionally manual morning check-in process leveraging motion-enabled smart home devices to trigger automated staff alerts that confirm a resident is up and active for the day. This noninvasive, passive monitoring is a complete departure from the traditional method of administering this critical daily task, often relying on in-room resident pull cords or meal check-ins. K4Community Smart Home: Building on RCI, is the industry's leading enterprise smart home solution for older adults. Residents can utilize smart home devices through a variety of controls (touch, voice, remote control, automation) to create a more responsive at-home environment, including automated lighting, fan controls and smart thermostats.

Building on RCI, is the industry's leading enterprise smart home solution for older adults. Residents can utilize smart home devices through a variety of controls (touch, voice, remote control, automation) to create a more responsive at-home environment, including automated lighting, fan controls and smart thermostats. K4Community Plus: A resident-facing app that keeps residents effortlessly connected to family and friends, as well as their living community, by bringing everything they need to their fingertips in an older adult-friendly mobile application (communication, engagement content, work orders, meal information). A free Friends & Family companion app is also available to all K4Community Plus users.

A resident-facing app that keeps residents effortlessly connected to family and friends, as well as their living community, by bringing everything they need to their fingertips in an older adult-friendly mobile application (communication, engagement content, work orders, meal information). A free Friends & Family companion app is also available to all K4Community Plus users. K4Community Voice: Voice-first experiences with K4Connect's enterprise Amazon Alexa integration delivers endless experiences for residents of all ages and acuity to keep them constantly informed, engaged and connected. Residents can ask Alexa for important daily news such as events or meal information, control their smart home environments, call the front desk, set reminders, access entertainment features and much more.

The venture aligns two mission-oriented and innovation-driven organizations committed to making technology for older adults a reality for the entire senior living industry. "Acts is an ideal community partner for us as an organization dedicated to a resident-focused mission and advancing innovation in senior living. When it comes to technology, there is no doubt that Acts is a leader and we are excited about the opportunity to work with them and learn from them. We are committed to leveraging this partnership as an avenue to pioneer groundbreaking innovation in senior living for years to come," said K4Connect Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Moody.

To learn more about K4Connect and its K4Community solution, please visit www.K4Connect.com

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-driven technology company that integrates the best in technology to serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, together with the people, communities and organizations that also serve them. We believe that meaningful technologies have the power to make the lives of older adults simpler, healthier and happier. Our premier solution, K4Community, provides smart products and features that solve the challenges senior living residents and staff are facing today. K4Community focuses on core categories of home, engagement and communication for residents, and productivity, services and data-driven insights for staff and operators.

Based in Raleigh, N.C., K4Connect is currently serving thousands of senior living residents and staff at over 800 continuing care, independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the nation. For more information, please visit www.K4Connect.com .

About Acts

Based in suburban Philadelphia, Acts Retirement-Life Communities is the largest not-for-profit owner, operator and developer of senior living continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) in the United States. Acts has a family of 26 CCRCs in nine states, which provide housing and services to approximately 10,000 residents. The Acts communities provide a full range of personalized senior services including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care residences on the same campus to accommodate a variety of retirement lifestyle needs. For more information please visit: ActsRetirement.org.

