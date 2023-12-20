K4Connect Announces Three New Integrations for Its FusionOS Platform

Makes it easier than ever to implement cutting-edge software and applications through a secure, unified platform – managed at the corporate level – reducing community staff involvement, while driving greater operational efficiencies and cost reduction

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K4Connect, the leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living communities, today announced three new integrations for its FusionOS Integration Platform, senior living's only enterprise operating system. These integrations enable senior living operators to effortlessly incorporate the newest and most sought-after software and applications available through one unified platform.

This quarter, K4Connect has added the following to its FusionOS Integration Platform:

  • Canva: A free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design
  • Computrition: A leading provider of fully-integrated foodservice, nutrition services, and retail solutions
  • MealSuite: A fully integrated, end to end, dietary, food production, inventory, kitchen management and point of sale solution on a mission to revolutionize the continuum of care through foodservice technology

By harnessing FusionOS's seamless integration capabilities, senior living operators can streamline their technology stack, improve technology management, and enhance their operational efficiencies, while also lowering costs. The platform is currently able to integrate more than 20 of today's most popular software, applications, devices, and services, which are all accessible through the FusionOS Integration Platform's easy-to-use dashboard. These integrations and other actions can be executed at the corporate level without requiring hands-on support from individual community staff members.

Additionally, FusionOS establishes secure data connectivity among systems like electronic medical records (EMR), point of sale (POS), and others. This not only enhances data uniformity across community operations, but also eliminates the need for manual data transcription and input each time changes occur. This guarantees that all staff have access to the most up-to-date and accurate resident information.

"Senior living operators are increasingly seeking ways to leverage technology to enhance operational efficiency and, most importantly, the experiences of both residents and staff. However, the management and integration of all these technologies can be a daunting and arduous task, especially if operators are managing technologies from multiple sites or trying to wrangle the various technologies purchased during the pandemic," said Jonathan Gould, Co-Founder and Vice President of Advanced Technologies at K4Connect. "That's why we recently introduced our stand-alone FusionOS Integration Platform and are continually expanding its capabilities with new integrations. Our goal is to empower senior living operators to not only gain control over their existing technology landscape, but also pave the way for future growth opportunities."

For more information on the FusionOS Integration Platform, read the launch press release here.

To learn more about our integrations or to schedule a demo, please visit www.K4Connect.com.

About K4Connect
K4Connect is a mission-centered technology company integrating the best in technology and solutions to providers serving older adults and those living with disabilities. The company's patented FusionOS technology and award-winning K4Community engagement suite serve tens of thousands of residents and staff in senior living communities across the United States. With K4Connect, operators can better serve the needs of today's residents and staff and drive operational efficiencies, while future-proofing their technology investments.

