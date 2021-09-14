K4Connect Expands Voice Leadership for Older Adults to Multimodal with Amazon Echo Show Integration

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K4Connect , a mission-driven company integrating the best in technology to serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, today announced the upcoming release of its enterprise-managed integration with the Amazon Echo Show. The K4Community Alexa skill for Echo Show leverages newly released Alexa Management APIs to deliver an enhanced multimodal experience for senior living residents and staff and will be available to all K4Connect customers in late 2021.

This expansion into multimodal comes at a time when voice-first technology is rapidly growing in popularity with the older adult demographic. Earlier this year, K4Connect worked with Amazon and the North Carolina Assisted Living Association to bring over 1,400 Echo Show devices to senior living communities throughout North Carolina to help curb COVID-19 impacts on older adults including social isolation, mental wellbeing and communication with loved ones. This initiative validated that residents prefer engaging with Alexa to stay informed on community news and information, enjoy entertainment experiences, and stay connected to family and friends. As the pandemic challenges continue, enabling senior living communities to provide these types of experiences and resources to residents at scale is especially critical.

The K4Community Echo Show skill will deliver a number of new and exciting features that focus on keeping residents engaged, providing new means of communication with family and friends, and increasing access to their living communities.

Key features include:

Two-way secure video calling

Rotating ambient home screen content (community-specific information displayed on digital cards)

Smart home controls including lighting, temperature and ceiling fans

Community communications, events and daily menus

Entertainment and amenities (music, Q&A, games)

"We are thrilled to expand our voice offering to include our multimodal skill. We were among the first to deploy Amazon Alexa across senior living communities and recognized early on that the natural interface of voice would empower older adults to live more independent and comfortable lives. Now to combine both voice and touch into a single device, we're able to serve even more residents using K4Community in ways that suits them best," said K4Connect CEO and Co-Founder, Scott Moody.

K4Connect's enterprise management approach to voice assistance enables communities to deliver voice experiences at scale, centrally managing, supporting and deploying hundreds of devices without burdening community teams and daily operations. User data is completely anonymized, creating a safe and secure environment for residents to confidently explore all that voice has to offer.

K4Connect is a leading provider of enterprise technologies designed for senior living community residents and staff teams. For more information about K4Community Voice and other K4Connect solutions for senior living, visit www.K4Connect.com .

About K4Connect:

K4Connect is a mission-driven technology company that integrates the best in technology to serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities, together with the people, communities and organizations that also serve them. We believe that meaningful technologies have the power to make the lives of older adults simpler, healthier and happier. Our premier solution, K4Community, provides smart products and features that solve the challenges senior living residents and staff are facing today, focusing on the core categories of home, engagement and communication for residents, and productivity, services and data-driven insights for staff and operators. The entire experience is powered by our patented operating system built specifically for senior living, enabling our community partners to unlock the true value of enterprise data.

Based in Raleigh, N.C. K4Connect is currently serving thousands of senior living residents and staff at over 800 continuing care, independent living and assisted living communities across the nation. For more information, please visit www.K4Connect.com .

