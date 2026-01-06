K9-Innovations Continues National Growth as Customer-Driven Canine Wellness Brand Builds Traction on Amazon and Chewy

Daily supplement chews focused on preventative canine wellness gain nationwide adoption through Amazon and Chewy

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K9-Innovations, a canine wellness company focused on simple, everyday nutrition, continues to gain national traction as dog owners across the U.S. turn to the brand's daily supplement chews to support their dogs' long-term health and happiness.

After more than a year of steady growth on Amazon and several months on Chewy, K9-Innovations has established itself as a trusted option for pet parents seeking practical, routine wellness solutions—without the confusion or complexity often associated with pet supplements.

K9-Innovations' Daily Skin & Coat and Daily Gut Health chews reflect the brand's focus on simple, preventative wellness for dogs through consistent daily care.

"At the end of the day, most dog owners aren't trying to be experts," said R. Scott Montgomery, Co-Owner of K9-Innovations. "They just want to do right by their dogs. We built K9 for people who care deeply but also want something simple, consistent, and easy to stick with."

Kari Montgomery, Co-Owner of K9-Innovations, added, "We see every day how much owners value a small, reliable action they can take for their dog's health. Our chews make that possible without stress or guesswork."

K9-Innovations' chews are designed to fit seamlessly into a dog's daily routine, reflecting a growing shift among pet owners toward preventative wellness. The brand emphasizes informed, everyday choices that support dogs throughout their lives, rather than reactive or problem-based supplementation.

With a presence on both Amazon and Chewy, K9-Innovations meets customers where they already shop, while maintaining a consistent focus on quality, transparency, and user experience. The brand's continued momentum signals staying power in an increasingly competitive pet wellness market.

As K9-Innovations looks ahead, the company remains focused on its mission: supporting healthier dogs, strengthening the bond between pets and their people, and making daily wellness attainable for every dog owner.

For more information, visit K9-Innovations on Amazon or Chewy or the website www.k9-innovations.com.

About K9-Innovations

K9-Innovations is a canine wellness company focused on simple, everyday nutrition for dogs. The brand offers daily supplement chews designed to support long-term health through consistent, preventative care. Built for pet parents who value quality, transparency, and ease, K9-Innovations emphasizes routine wellness as the foundation for healthier, happier dogs.

