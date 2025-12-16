K9 Wear Introduces Tommy Bahama and IZOD Spring/Summer 2026 Dog Accessory Collection

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet fashion company K9 Wear, Inc. announced the expansion of its Tommy Bahama and IZOD product lines to include double insulated patterned feed bowls, all-season novelty reversible jackets, colorful bandana-collar models, packable dog raincoats and updated collars and leashes, all designed by K9 Wear Creative Director Jeffrey Banks.

"We are so pleased to expand our Tommy Bahama and IZOD product offerings," said Frank Cammarata, CEO and Principal of K9 Wear, Inc. "The success of our harness and apparel sets inspired us to expand into these additional highly sought after categories."

For Dogs Only

Form and function have never looked so good together!

Izod and Tommy Bahama Double Insulated Bowls

Stainless steel, dishwasher safe dog bowls keep food and water temperature controlled. The Tommy Bahama bowl collection features signature island prints; IZOD offers both single and double feeding bowls in prints and floral hues.

Tommy Bahama Reversible Jacket

Classic styling with easy on/easy off Velcro closure makes this a favorite wardrobe staple. Available in Tommy Bahama signature color, the jackets feature vibrant solid color on side, plaids, checks, and stripe motifs on the other.

IZOD Nylon Collar and Leash Sets

Engraved metal bucket and durable lobster claws leash snaps are designed with safety in mind.

Tommy Bahama and IZOD Packable Water Repellent Raincoats

Be prepared for rain or snow with Tommy Bahama and IZOD hooded, 100% water and wind repellant packable raincoats that fold up into small pouch.

Izod and Tommy Bahama Bandanas

Colorful in signature prints, plaids and vivid solids offer a multitude of options for dogs of every size and breed.

Retail prices range from $16.99 to $34.99. All K9 Wear collections can be found at select retailers, specialty boutiques, and e-commerce platforms.

Additionally, K9 Wear is also launching a new pet brand in the Spring/Summer of 2026: Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan. This compelling collaboration between Cesar Millan and its U.S. subsidiary Xcel Brands, with K9 Wear's vast industry expertise in form, fit and fashion is expected to be an extraordinary partnership.

About K9 Wear

K9 Wear is the creator of the world's first interchangeable apparel harness, merging the worlds of dog safety and fashion. The company designs and manufactures stylish pet apparel, bowls, packable raincoats, collars, leash sets and toys, among others. K9 Wear collaborates with well-known fashion brands, including Tommy Bahama, Natori, IZOD, Cesar Millan and Trina Turk. For more information, go to www.k9wear.com.

Contact:

Debbie Weisberg

Director of PR

[email protected]

617-759-8883

SOURCE K9 Wear