K9Grass by ForeverLawn to be Featured at Raymond G. Gamma Dog Park

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn®, a premium provider of synthetic turf products and installation services, has teamed up with the City of Santa Clara to offer K9Grass® at the newly renovated Raymond G. Gamma Dog Park, set to open June 24.

Image of the Raymond G. Gamma Dog Park Raymond G. Gamma Dog Park Ribbon Cutting Information

"Raymond G. Gamma Dog Park is absolutely beautiful," said Ken Karmie, K9Grass Brand Leader. "We are thrilled to have teamed up with the City of Santa Clara and American Sports Construction to provide specifically designed for dogs, K9Grass. Our synthetic grass is the ideal surface for dog environments such as this. It will help eliminate mud and increase cleanliness and safety, while providing a more enjoyable experience for both dogs and their owners."

The Raymond G. Gamma Dog Park features several different areas for dogs and includes obstacles they can run through and play on. Additionally, the design of the park includes sustainability features such as vehicle charging stations and synthetic grass. "It's one and one-half acres of large and small areas for your dog," said Jim Teixeira, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Santa Clara. "K9Grass helps with sanitation, making sure that the dog park stays smelling wonderful, and is clean for your use."

The official ribbon cutting at Raymond G. Gamma Dog Park is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at 10:00 am PDT and is located at 888 Reed St.

