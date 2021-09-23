K9Grass by ForeverLawn to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in NASCAR Xfinity Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K9Grass® by ForeverLawn®, the premium artificial grass designed specifically for dogs, is proud to team up with the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team to serve as the primary sponsor of the race this Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 7:30pm Eastern Daylight Time.

"We're excited to sponsor this race and unveil our special K9Grass edition of the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine," said Ken Karmie, K9Grass brand leader. "K9Grass is uniquely designed for use with dogs and offers an ideal surfacing solution to prevent muddy paws, dirty dogs, and brown spots in the yard. Our partnership with NASCAR is a great opportunity to raise awareness of how we can help solve everyday problems faced by pet owners."

K9Grass is proud to feature several local businesses on the race car, including IBPSA, LA Dogworks, So Cal Corgi Nation, Morris Animal Inn, Air Technical Industries, Got Pee, FMD Architects, DOGIPOT, American Sports Construction, Camp Bow Wow, K9 Resorts, OxyTurf, The Dog Gurus, TWC Terwisscha Construction, LifeGR, and NVA.

Three local ForeverLawn dealers have also teamed up as sponsors for the race including ForeverLawn Pacific Coast, ForeverLawn Puget Sound, and ForeverLawn Las Vegas. "We are so excited to be at the race this weekend with the ForeverLawn car in our city," said Ida Miller, co-owner of ForeverLawn Las Vegas. "We love our partnership with Jeffrey. He has shown great support for our troops, and he is an amazing representative of NASCAR and ForeverLawn."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope.

For more information about K9Grass, call 866.992.7876, or visit k9grass.com.

About K9Grass by ForeverLawn

K9Grass® by ForeverLawn® is truly the ultimate—and only—synthetic grass solution designed specifically for dogs. The solution starts with the most advanced grass engineered for dogs, which is completely drainable, cleanable, and durable. K9Grass is the only product that offers edge-to-edge drainage at rates that are 100 times typical turf. Don't waste your time with other products claiming to be dog turf. Our durably constructed product is specially designed for safe use with dogs both indoors and outdoors. Our expert team members will help you every step of the way, from product exploration to installation, ownership, and care.

