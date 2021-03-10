Ka Makana Ali'i Becomes Dining Destination with More Than 21,000 Square Feet of New Restaurants, Including Brand New Shangri La Restaurant & Bar

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ka Makana Ali'i is becoming the dining destination of West O'ahu as it welcomes more than 21,000 square feet of new restaurants, including the brand new Shangri La Restaurant & Bar, an expanded Kickin Kajun, Taco Bell, and the first-to-West-O'ahu Olive Garden and Taqueria el Ranchero.

Shangri La Restaurant & Bar is a brand new dining experience specializing in Cantonese food and influences from Asia and the Pacific Rim. The 5,548-square-foot restaurant is located in the Macy's wing between Verizon Wireless and Tricked Out Accessories. Locally owned Shangri La Restaurant & Bar will open in spring 2021 and feature a custom mural on its exterior. The brand new eatery will serve traditional dim sum for lunch in addition to authentic Chinese favorites, such as Peking duck, salt & pepper shrimp and sweet-sour pork that are available for both lunch and dinner. A high-tech ordering system will minimize contact and increase efficiency in delivering meals to diners. The menu will also feature housemade cocktails.

"Shangri La Restaurant & Bar will make a wonderful addition to the Center for West O'ahu," said Stephanie England, general manager at Ka Makana Ali'i. "This authentic Chinese cuisine is like no other eatery at the Center and we're happy to be home to another locally owned business with amazing homestyle cooking."

With more than 20 years of experience cooking at the finest restaurants, the chef and staff at Shangri La Restaurant & Bar are committed to bringing a quality meal and experience to each guest. The restaurant sources fresh ingredients from local farmers all year long. Shangri La Restaurant & Bar will also be available for special occasions like birthdays, rehearsal dinners, engagement parties, etc. Guests can choose to dine in or take out by ordering online, by phone or email.

This spring, Ka Makana Ali'i will open Taqueria el Ranchero near 'Ōlino by Consolidated Theatres. Taqueria el Ranchero will offer a true Mexican taqueria experience featuring bold flavors, quality ingredients, authentic dishes, efficient service and affordable prices. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant will have an area for takeout and a dine-in space with a full-service bar and outdoor seating. Taqueria el Ranchero opened its first location in Wahiawa in May 2015 with customers coming from all over the island for its authentic Mexican street food. The popular eatery specializes in simple Mexican street food like tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos, along with weekend specials like pozole (pork soup), menudo (tripe soup) and chile rellenos. All of the offerings are fresh, preservative-free and affordable. Taqueria el Ranchero will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Hawaii's second Olive Garden is expected to open at Ka Makana Ali'i in the summer of 2021. The popular Italian restaurant will be located in the Macy's wing of the Center near AT&T. Olive Garden is known for its signature Italian dishes — from never-ending servings of freshly baked breadsticks and iconic garden salad, to its homemade soups and sauces, and more.

"We are confident that our community will enjoy this popular Italian restaurant," England said. "When Ka Makana Ali'i first opened, we polled our shoppers to see what restaurants they would like to experience at the Center and Olive Garden was at the top of the list. Our team has worked very hard over the years to bring this fan favorite to our community, and we are thrilled to bring this to fruition!"

Taco Bell will soon begin building its standalone restaurant that will feature a contemporary design with interior décor that is modern, colorful and fun. Customers will be able to order on the Taco Bell Mobile Ordering App, digital menu board, two kiosk ordering stations and in the drive-thru. The eatery will serve fast-food Mexican favorites like tacos, burritos, and chalupas, along with specialties like its Crunchwrap Supreme and Doritos Locos Tacos.

Additionally, Kickin Kajun, Hawaii's first Cajun-style seafood restaurant, will expand to a larger space at the Center later this year. The popular eatery is known for including local ingredients and sourcing the freshest seafood in a casual, family-friendly environment. It opened in 2016 near the Food Market at Ka Makana Ali'i, and is now expanding to a larger space near 'Ōlino by Consolidated Theatres.

During the pandemic, Ka Makana Ali'i welcomed Mahi'ai Table and HI Steaks in Foodland Farms along with S&S Thai Kitchen. The Center also recently welcomed Jeans Warehouse's new flagship store, Cookie Corner, Cookies Clothing Company, Photography Studio THE VIBE and RAZOR Racing. Today, Ka Makana Ali'i is home to West O'ahu's only The Cheesecake Factory and 27 other restaurants and eateries that feature local favorites, locally grown farm-to-table dishes, American classics, sweet treats, bentos, fast food and more.

"As an open-air center, Ka Makana Ali'i offers not only essential business categories such as grocery, dining, hotel, medical, and pet supplies, which have proven to be very resilient in this economic climate, but also apparel, quality soft goods and experiential destinations that make the center a favorite shopping destination," said Deven Higa, Vice President, JLL Retail Leasing. "The Center is in a well-positioned in the marketplace, with a diverse mix of both national and local tenants, poised to grow within the West O'ahu community."

