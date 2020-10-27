Ka-Pop Snacks Unveils New Updated Look and Packaging

ERIE, Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ka-Pop! Snacks, the makers of sorghum-based chips and puffs, is pleased to announce fresh new packaging. The new-look reflects the company's continued commitment to healthy eating, a clean label, and the joy of snacking for all. This bold, heroic new look is sure to pop off shelves – a critical part of the design strategy considering new COVID-19 shopping behaviors.

Ka-Pop! Snacks

Dustin Finkel, Founder and CEO of Ka-Pop! Snacks said, "As the only 100% sorghum chip on the market, we've always wanted to emphasize this SUPER Grain's power through our superhero-themed branding. This revamp is much more than changing a few colors and copy; it's about breaking through at shelf and better telling our incredible taste & health stories. We want to disrupt the category with our unbelievably delicious chips and puffs." Adding, "The new packaging reinforces our belief that healthy snacks don't have to be boring!"

"Too often, snack brands in the natural set come across as serious and raise questions around taste. In conventional snacking, it's always a party, but junk food abounds. Ka-Pop! Snacks has challenged both categories through junkless products with all the taste and joy of snacking," said Andy Yates, Creative Director of Stone Strategy and Design, the design agency behind the new packaging. "We wanted to create a design system that celebrated their competitive advantage to truly be the best of both worlds. This design invites consumers to Indulge Fearlessly through bright colors, explosive flavor, and a clear promise."

Following Ka-Pop!'s appearance on ABC's hit television show Shark Tank earlier this year, and the launch of their puffs platform, the brand has seen exponential expansion across all channels. To ensure success in new conventional retail locations, the brand has invested in packaging design to drive continued velocity acceleration despite the pandemic's impact on how consumers are shopping in-store. Their new packaging is sure to disrupt the shelves while inviting everyone to snack heroically!

The new packaging can be found on shelves in select Kroger and Wegmans stores starting in November and is starting to ship now on Amazon and kapopsnacks.com. To stay up to date on other news and information from Ka-Pop! Snacks make sure to follow them on Instagram @kapop_snacks.

About Ka-Pop! Snacks

Ka-Pop! Snacks is an Erie, Colorado-based 'good-for-you' snack company that creates products based on the highest quality and nutritious ingredients. After years of running major successful international brands, industry leader, and Natural Products Entrepreneur Dustin Finkel created Ka-Pop! Chips. Finkel's mission is to always create tasty, nutritious, and satisfying products that are 100% natural, non-GMO, and allergen-free, BUT NOT Taste-Free! For more information, visit www.kapopsnacks.com.

About Stone Strategy & Design

Stone is a multi-disciplinary brand and creative strategy studio in Golden, Colorado. Independently owned, they weave together expertise supporting both large established brands with emerging, challenger start-ups.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Cone

714.215.9474

[email protected]

SOURCE Ka-Pop! Snacks

Related Links

http://www.kapopsnacks.com

