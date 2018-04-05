KAABOO And The Jerry Jones Family Announce A Partnership For A Premier Live Entertainment + Music Event, An Extension Of The KAABOO Experience

When the worlds of sports and music collide, the result is an unparalleled entertainment experience. KAABOO Texas represents the first time a multi-day nationally recognized music and lifestyle event has ever partnered with an NFL ownership group. With a capacity of nearly 100,000, AT&T Stadium is recognized internationally as perhaps the most spectacular and state-of-the-art sports venue in the world. It is a facility that is sure to provide the quality and comfort characteristics of KAABOO's highly-amenitized festival offerings, which will utilize space both inside and outside the stadium. The home of the Dallas Cowboys is an ideal venue, and no stranger to high-profile, large scale events, attracting a wide range of national and international attention. The stadium has already played host to Super Bowl XLV (February 2011), the NCAA Final Four in men's basketball (April 2014), the inaugural College Football Playoff Championship Game (January 2015), Academy of Country Music Awards (April 2015), WrestleMania (April 2016) and several others.

"The partnership between the Jones family, AT&T Stadium, and KAABOO promises an unforgettable entertainment experience for all guests," remarks KAABOO Chief Brand + Marketing Officer Jason Felts. "KAABOO Texas will be a multi-day experience with the celebratory energy of a high-stakes game and the curated music, art and lifestyle experience representative of KAABOO. The Cowboys pride themselves on being at the forefront of exciting industry change, making this partnership a compelling fit for both organizations."

"We are always looking for innovative partnerships that allow us to provide our market and a diverse demographic with a unique opportunity to engage with us. KAABOO Texas is a chance for people from all over the world, football fan or not, to experience AT&T Stadium through an incredible live entertainment event," says Stephen Jones, Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Cowboys.

As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, and KAABOO Texas is no exception to the rule. Guests can expect a lineup with a rock-centered focus, complete with chart-topping hit makers, bucket-list artists, and the familiar nod to local culture. KAABOO has made a name for itself as not only a music festival, but an immersive experience for all five-senses. In addition to big-name music headliners, guests will be exposed to cutting edge contemporary art exhibits at ARTWORK; hilarious household name comedians at HUMOR ME; enticing culinary and craft beverage offerings at PALATE; and a full spectrum of INDULGENCES for which KAABOO has become famous.

Together, the Jones family and KAABOO are shifting the live entertainment paradigm and creating a new festival set to revolutionize the fan experience. KAABOO Texas takes place May 3-5, 2019 with the full lineup announcement coming later this year.

About KAABOO

KAABOO has shifted the festival paradigm and carved out its name among international and destination events as a lifestyle and live entertainment brand. At KAABOO, all guests receive an immersive, multifaceted and hospitality-driven experience that engages all five-senses. At KAABOO multi-day annual events, guests enjoy a world-class music and HUMOR ME comedy lineup; an on-site Contemporary Art Fair in ARTWORK plus a display of outdoor murals and installations; PALATE gourmet food and craft libations tastings; a Las Vegas-style day club called BASK; plus spa and relaxation services at INDULGENCES.

KAABOO Del Mar, KAABOO's flagship event, is conveniently located at the Del Mar Racetrack and is celebrated as San Diego's largest multi-day live entertainment event. Set for September 14-16, 2018, KAABOO Del Mar was recently nominated for Pollstar Magazine's "2017 Music Festival of the Year" in only its third year. For more information, visit https://www.kaaboodelmar.com/. KAABOO also just announced expansion plans for KAABOO CAYMAN, taking place February 15-17 in Grand Cayman. Visit www.kaaboocayman.com for more details.

KAABOO is proud to expand its brand in 2019 to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. On May 3 - 5, 2019, KAABOO Texas will host its inaugural event with all of the same elements that have made KAABOO Del Mar an international success. With the amenities and high energy found in the Dallas Cowboys' home base, KAABOO Texas celebrates KAABOO's elevated live entertainment lifestyle brand in the Lone Star State. For more information, visit www.kaabootexas.com.

