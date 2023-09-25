KaarTech Expands Digital Transformation Footprint with Acquisition of Dunn Solutions Group Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KaarTech (www.kaartech.com), a global Digital Transformation Consulting company, is excited to announce its latest strategic move in the world of digital transformation. The company has broadened its' capabilities and geography by successfully acquiring Dunn Solutions Group Inc. (www.dunnsolutions.com), a leading Customer Experience Solutions Consultancy headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

KaarTech and Dunn Solutions’ official meet-up in Chicago and Bengaluru
Founded in 2006, KaarTech has solidified its position as a key player within the SAP ecosystem. With a proven track record of delivering digital transformation success across various sectors, including Discrete Manufacturing, Process Manufacturing, and Consumer Packaged Goods, KaarTech has carved a niche for itself. The company has also developed proprietary intellectual property, KEBS for Professional Services (https://kebs.ai/) and KTern.AI for SAP Digital Transformation (https://ktern.com/), reinforcing its reputation as a formidable force in the Digital Transformation Arena.

Founded in 1988, Dunn Solutions is headquartered outside of Chicago and has offices both in Minneapolis and Bengaluru. The company has carved its niche as a Digital Commerce and Business Transformation Consultancy. Their core mission revolves around delivering unmatched velocity and transformative solutions to their clients.

This strategic acquisition facilitated by Eiliant Advisors, a Bangalore based Investment Banking Firm, marks a watershed moment for KaarTech as it combines its extensive SAP domain expertise, especially in SAP S/4HANA, with Dunn Solutions' prowess in Digital Customer Experience.

Speaking about the acquisition, Mr. Maran Nagarajan, CEO of KaarTech, says, "We are excited to join forces with Dunn Solutions to accelerate our vision of redefining Digital Transformation. This partnership brings together the best of both worlds – our SAP expertise and Dunn Solutions' prowess in Customer Experience – to create a transformative force that will deliver exceptional value to our clients."

This union not only broadens the horizontal scope of KaarTech's services but also strengthens its commitment to providing cutting-edge digital solutions that drive business growth and competitiveness. With this partnership, KaarTech solidifies its position as a true leader in the Digital Transformation Arena.

Mr. Bill Dunn, CEO of Dunn Solutions, says "KaarTech has earned a reputation as a key driver of SAP innovation across a number of verticals over the years globally, and we are excited to join them as we look to leverage the assets and experience of Dunn Solutions to continue building on KaarTech's success in the Digital Transformation Space."

