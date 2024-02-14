KaarTech Unveils KTern.AI: Driving the 'AI-First' approach for S/4HANA transformations, globally

News provided by

KaarTech

14 Feb, 2024, 05:29 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KaarTech recently launched its latest ground-breaking IP, KTern.AI — a SAP industry cloud-certified innovative platform designed for global enterprises, embedding the AI-First approach. Powered by GenAI, SAP customers, globally, can leverage KTern.AI to accelerate their SAP S/4HANA transformations.

Continue Reading
Introducing KTern.AI: AI-Driven Digital Transformation
Introducing KTern.AI: AI-Driven Digital Transformation

"As businesses around the globe navigate the challenges of today's landscape, KaarTech stands firm as a strategic consulting partner, introducing our cutting-edge AI-driven platform, KTern.AI. Tailored to address the varied needs of enterprises worldwide, it champions the AI-First approach," remarks Maran Nagarajan, CEO, KaarTech.

At the core of the platform, there are 7 generative AI-driven digital streams: Digital Clean Core, Digital Projects, Digital Process, Digital Labs, Digital Maps, Digital Mines and Digital HANAPedia — a comprehensive suite of capabilities propelling businesses into the future.

With KTern.AI, KaarTech leads the charge in modular innovations and leverages LLM-powered BTP code extensibility to drive a clean core. This approach ensures digitized workflow-driven reviews, accelerated delivery, faster upgrade cycles, and agile operational prowess.

Ratnakumar N, CPO of KTern.AI, adds, "Over the last 2 decades, SAP customers, during their journey, have piled up tech debt, which is in the form of customizations, traditional interfaces, and legacy data. With the help of emerging technologies like ML, AI and with S/4, now we can relook at technical debt and keep the core clean. With the help of KTern.AI, customers can build Composable Enterprise; the KTern.AI platform helps you achieve faster innovation cycles, reduced technical debt, increased Opex savings, and compliant and future proof business models." In its commitment to knowledge sharing and seamless integration of best practices, KaarTech introduces HANAPedia — a collaborative and reusable content engine — fostering collaborative learning and seamless implementation of industry best practices, all underpinned by the intelligence of KTern.AI.

Prabhakar Prasad, President of North American Business Unit, KaarTech, adds "Guided by the intelligence of KTern.AI, KaarTech simplifies the transformation journey by bringing the AI at the forefront of project execution. It will accelerate S/4 Conversions, be it Greenfield, Brownfield, or Bluefield." As an SAP strategic partner, KaarTech, available on SAP Store, extends propositions by unlimited user access, complimentary training and onboarding sessions, transparent value-driven pricing, seamless integration with MS O365 tools, and compatibility with 3rd party tools — all seamlessly integrated with the robust capabilities of KTern.AI.

KaarTech, a trailblazer in the realm of digital transformation, invites organizations worldwide to embrace the future with its KTern.AI.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340232/KTern_ai_KaarTech.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219899/KaarTech_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE KaarTech

Also from this source

KaarTech Unveils 'North Star' - A Five-point Plan Driving SAP and Digital Transformation in North America

KaarTech Unveils 'North Star' - A Five-point Plan Driving SAP and Digital Transformation in North America

KaarTech Inc, a global SAP and Digital Transformation services company, revealed its 'North Star' plan for long-term expansion in North America. The...
KaarTech Expands Digital Transformation Footprint with Acquisition of Dunn Solutions Group Inc.

KaarTech Expands Digital Transformation Footprint with Acquisition of Dunn Solutions Group Inc.

KaarTech (www.kaartech.com), a global Digital Transformation Consulting company, is excited to announce its latest strategic move in the world of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.