Kabbalah Experience Announces the Graduation of Its Inaugural Rosenbaum Teaching Fellows Class

Having completed the ten-month coursework in Transformative Kabbalah, the fellows have been entrusted by Kabbalah Experience to bring the teachings back to their local communities

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabbalah Experience (KE) is pleased to announce the graduation of its inaugural class of Rosenbaum Teaching Fellows. For ten months, the graduates attended virtual classes and were led through the Transformative Kabbalah curriculum, facilitated by KE Founder and Spiritual Director Dr. David Sanders. Following certification, each of the seven participants are now prepared to launch Transformative Kabbalah classes in their home communities. The graduates include Rabbi David Burstein (Experimental Educator), William Tracy Byarlay (Founder, Breakthrough Sports Therapy), Matthew Kalkman (Phd Candidate, Author and Lawyer), Aaron Marcus (Teacher, Lawyer, and Tax Professional), Nicole Montanarelli (Founder, Life Thrive Yoga), Dr. Vanja Bokun Popovic (Integral Psychotherapist and Author), and Dr. Martina Young (Physical Therapist, Bodywise Physical Therapy).

KE's Fellowship is designed for those passionate about leading people to live more aware lives through the study and practice of Transformative Kabbalah. With the teachings from the ten-month intensive in their toolkit, the graduates are equipped with the spiritual training to guide others on their journey toward spiritual growth. Through the fellowship, KE is able to maximize its reach and impact the lives of individuals interested in Transformative Kabbalah throughout the United States and internationally. Dr. David Sanders is available for supervision following the certification to ensure graduates are supported through this next phase.

"This first class of fellows exceeded our expectations. While we will no longer meet weekly, we remain a lifeline and resource for the graduates to call upon as they begin to assemble the necessary framework to launch their own classes of Kabbalah in their communities. We could not be more confident in their ability to handle our mission with care and share what they've learned," said KE's Executive Director, Melanie Gruenwald.

The fellowship is made possible through a generous gift from Jane E. Rosenbaum in honor of her late husband, Stanton. A leader in the Colorado community, Stanton was a person who embodied ethics and strong values in all that he manifested, both personally and professionally. Stanton was a student at Kabbalah Experience for many years, loved to learn, and to mentor younger people.

About Kabbalah Experience

Kabbalah Experience is a nonprofit center for adult spiritual education, and has served the community of Denver, Colo., for 16 years. Kabbalah Experience provides an open, inclusive and diverse learning community, offering independent and small group study for students across the world. The Transformative Kabbalah© curriculum encourages participants to expand their awareness of the parallels between physical and spiritual reality to envision new personal and communal human stories.

