Kabbalah Experience Opens Applications for Second Cohort of Rosenbaum Teaching Fellows

With the inaugural cohort of fellows scheduled to graduate this July, Kabbalah Experience is opening applications for new students to apply for the ten-month intensive

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful 2021 inauguration of the Rosenbaum Fellowship in Transformative Kabbalah, Kabbalah Experience (KE) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the second cohort of teachers in Fall 2022. Teaching fellows are mentored in the core curriculum by KE Founder and Spiritual Director, Dr. David Sanders. Tuition is significantly subsidized through a generous legacy donation by Jane E. Rosenbaum in honor of her late husband, Stanton Rosenbaum, both long term students of KE. Completed applications for the second cohort of Fellows are currently available and must be submitted by June 8, 2022.

KE's Fellowship is designed for those passionate about guiding people to live more aware lives through the study and practice of Transformative Kabbalah. The program provides participants with the tools needed to successfully launch KE classes in their respective communities. Through this model, KE is able to maximize its reach and impact the lives of individuals interested in Transformative Kabbalah internationally. The program's virtual format removes location as a barrier for applicants to participate. Dr. David Sanders facilitates the 10-month program and is available for supervision following the certification.

"The Rosenbaums' generous gift has provided us with the resources to share our unique teachings of Kabbalah with a larger audience than we previously had access to. Through the fellowship, a select group of teachers have exclusive access to learn directly from Dr. Sanders, and share these teachings with their communities across the globe," said KE's Executive Director, Melanie Gruenwald.

The international KE Rosenbaum Fellows will meet weekly as they are mentored in content and pedagogy. Following certification, each of the participants is prepared to launch Transformative Kabbalah classes in their home communities. The success of the KE Rosenbaum Fellowship provides more communities with a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space to engage in person or via ZOOM with a pragmatic, awareness enhancing spiritual curriculum.

For more information on the fellowship and to apply, please visit https://kabbalahexperience.com/teacher-training/ .

About Kabbalah Experience

Kabbalah Experience is a nonprofit center for adult spiritual education, and has served

the community of Denver, Colo., for 16 years. Kabbalah Experience provides an open,

inclusive and diverse learning community, offering independent and small group study

for students across the world. The Transformative Kabbalah© curriculum encourages

participants to expand their awareness of the parallels between physical and spiritual

reality to envision new personal and communal human stories.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jasmine Martin

PHONE: 631-575-6783

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Kabbalah Experience