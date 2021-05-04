Kabo Announces Launch of Monch Bars: A Protein Bar for Dogs

The surge in pet adoption has grown the global dog food market to over $56B USD in 2020 with shelters and breeders continuing to see increased demand 1 . Not only have people become more aware of what they eat on a daily basis, but what they feed their dogs. To date, Kabo has delivered over 500,000+ fresh meals for dogs and is expanding into the premium treat category with Monch Bar.

"The demand of domestic travel continues to surge and Monch Bars make it that much easier to travel with your dog," says Vino Jeyapalan, CEO and Co-Founder of Kabo. "I kept wondering why I could pick up an RXBar or Clif Bar for a healthy snack on-the-go, but nothing quite like that for my dog."

When formulating the to-go snack bars Canine Nutrition Scientist, Andrea Geiger, chose locally sourced, allergy-friendly protein options - salmon, duck and lamb - that would provide a suitable choice for any dog. Each bar includes natural ingredients such as oatmeal and turmeric to reduce inflammation in joints and aid in digestion.

Monch Bars will be available during National Pet Month via Indiegogo on May 2nd, 2021, starting at $2 each at monchbar.com with shipments going out this summer.

For more information, please visit monchbar.com

About Kabo

Kabo is a fresh dog food subscription that delivers perfectly portioned meals for your dog. Their line up includes a selection of freshly cooked to dry dog food. Kabo has been featured on Dragons' Den, Forbes and multiple media outlets for their ongoing mission to help dogs live a happier and healthier life. Learn more at Kabo.co

