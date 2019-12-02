KaBOOM! and William Penn Foundation Announce New Play Everywhere Philly Competition to Spark Learning Through Play

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KaBOOM!, the national nonprofit that works to ensure every child has equitable access to quality, imaginative playspaces, joined the William Penn Foundation in kicking off Play Everywhere Philly, an exciting new city-wide competition to support child development and literacy skills through interactive playful learning installations in locations across Philadelphia.

Studies show that children spend 80% of their time outside of school, but many cities lack opportunities for play and informal learning outside of the classroom. Play Everywhere Philly participants will help fill this gap by working with designers to create playful learning installations at places like sidewalks, bus stops, parks, footpaths and areas outside businesses where children aged 0-8 can play and learn together with caregivers.

Applicants will have the opportunity to receive technical assistance from two organizations: Playful Learning Landscapes, to help applicants incorporate playful learning approaches into their project designs, and Community Design Collaborative, to provide applicants with technical design assistance. All projects will be completed by July 2021.

Playful learning is an evidence-based approach implemented by Playful Learning Landscapes that harnesses both free play — in spaces designed for children to discover and explore — and "guided play," which encourages the child to lead the way through environments that have been specifically designed to spark interactions that support learning and skill development.

Groups from all sectors are welcome to apply, including government entities, neighborhood organizations, community groups, non‑profit organizations, local business groups and faith organizations. To be eligible for the award, the project must be within the city limits of Philadelphia. Interested groups can learn more and apply at kaboom.org/philly.

"Play is far more than nice-to-have experience—it's essential to help kids grow and develop critical early learning skills," said James Siegal, CEO of KaBOOM!. "But the unacceptable reality is that for too many kids, especially in communities that have experienced disinvestment, access to play is harder to come by. We are thrilled to partner with communities in Philadelphia to bring more opportunities for play and learning to everyday spaces across the city so that every kid can get the benefits of play, regardless of their race, zip code, or family's income."

"For young children, every moment can be a learning moment. By creating public spaces that are specifically designed to stimulate early learning, we set children up for success. We hope organizations in every neighborhood will submit ideas for playful learning spaces that support children and families," said Elliot Weinbaum, Great Learning Program Director at the William Penn Foundation. "Children are the future of our neighborhoods and our city. Our community infrastructure and amenities should reflect that."

About the William Penn Foundation

The William Penn Foundation, founded in 1945 by Otto and Phoebe Haas, is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Greater Philadelphia region through efforts that increase educational opportunities for children from low-income families, ensure a sustainable environment, foster creativity that enhances civic life, and advance philanthropy in the Philadelphia region. The Foundation's assets exceed $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2018.

About KaBOOM!

KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids – especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engage over 1.5 million volunteers and serve nearly 10 million kids. To learn why play matters for all kids, visit kaboom.org and join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom, facebook.com/kaboom, and instagram.com/kaboom. #playmatters #PLAYceforKids

