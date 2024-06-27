Kabrita Becomes the First and Only Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to Achieve Clean Label Project's Three Strict Certifications

Brand recognized with First 1,000 Day Promise Certification, Pesticide Free and Purity Awards

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabrita, the leading global goat milk formula manufacturer, today announced that the Clean Label Project (CLP), the national non-profit that recognizes brands that place an emphasized focus on purity and surpass the minimum regulations required by FDA, has awarded Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula with its highest level of purity achievements including three certifications: First 1,000 Day Promise Certification, Pesticide Free and Purity Awards. This marks Kabrita as the first and only goat milk-based infant formula to achieve these honors, and it joins the ranks of Kabrita's Goat Milk Toddler Formula which also received the same awards.

Earlier this year, Kabrita introduced the first and only goat milk-based infant formula in the United States to meet all FDA requirements. This milestone came after completing years of clinical testing to prove that Kabrita's infant formula is safe and that it provides complete nutrition for a baby's growth in the first year. Goat milk proteins are more similar to breast milk proteins than cow milk proteins, making it easier to digest. It also contains 5x more naturally occurring oligosaccharides than cow's milk, the third largest component of breast milk.

"As a European–made company with 75 years of infant formula experience, Kabrita has always met – and in many cases exceeded – the strictest European standards for babies," said Elieke Kearns, PhD, RD, director of medical and scientific affairs, Kabrita USA. "The Clean Label Project certifications are an important third-party reassurance to the strict safety standards that go into our high-quality products. Our goal has always been to produce the safest goat milk-based infant formula on the market."

In order to secure CLP certifications, Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula underwent significant safety testing. Each certification and award ensures that Kabrita has met standards based on CLP's industry benchmarks:

First 1,000 Days Promise Certification : A comprehensive review of a company's food safety programs and independent testing to ensure compliance with key elements of European baby food regulations, including heavy metals and plasticizers.

A comprehensive review of a company's food safety programs and independent testing to ensure compliance with key elements of European baby food regulations, including heavy metals and plasticizers. Purity Award: Requires independent testing for heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, and benchmarking the test results against other similar products in the same category. It is reserved for products in the top 1/3 of the category.

Requires independent testing for heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, and benchmarking the test results against other similar products in the same category. It is reserved for products in the top 1/3 of the category. Pesticide Free Award: Aims to satisfy consumers' desire to reduce exposure to commonly used pesticides in foods. Products undergo independent testing to verify they meet CLP's standards.

"Goat milk-based infant formula is a welcome addition to the U.S. market and we're thrilled parents can feed their babies with confidence knowing that Kabrita's infant formula is of the highest quality and standards," said Jackie Bowen, founder of Clean Label Project. "Babies deserve the very best and The Clean Label Project's strict certifications provide an important reassurance."

Kabrita's goat milk is sourced from goats on over 100 family owned farms in the Netherlands, and undergoes a highly rigorous process with over ninety quality checks. With over 75 years of formula experience, Kabrita is the #1 goat milk formula worldwide, feeding 1.5 million babies daily. Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is available for purchase on Kabrita.com, Amazon and national retailers including Thrive Market, Wegmans, Meijer, Giant, Fresh Thyme and more.

About Kabrita USA

Kabrita USA is a division of Ausnutria, a Dutch company with over 100 years of dairy expertise. At Ausnutria, we own the entire supply chain, from farm to consumer end product. All formula produced in manufacturing facilities undergoes a strict safety process that includes more than 90 quality checks to guarantee the highest quality and safety for consumers. Goat milk used in production is collected from more than 100 affiliated family-run goat farms in the Netherlands, with production locations located in Ommen, Kampen, Leeuwarden and Heerenveen.

