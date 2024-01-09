Kabrita Brings the First and Only European and Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to Meet All FDA Requirements to the U.S.

Produced with European Standards in the Netherlands, Kabrita's formula is backed by 75 years of trusted infant formula experience

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabrita , the leading global goat milk formula manufacturer, has introduced the first and only goat milk-based infant formula to meet all FDA requirements in the United States. This comes following years of clinical testing, proving Kabrita's infant formula is safe and that it can provide complete nutrition for a baby's growth in the first year. Kabrita can maintain consistent product production, giving parents peace of mind the infant formula is here for their baby's entire feeding journey.

Kabrita has introduced the first and only goat milk-based infant formula to meet all FDA requirements in the United States.

In late 2023, the American Academy of Pediatrics formally recommended goat milk infant formula as acceptable nutrition for non-breastfed or breastfed infants needing formula supplementation in the first year of life. Goat milk proteins are more similar to breast milk proteins than cow milk proteins, making it easier to digest. Goat milk also contains significantly more natural oligosaccharides than cow's milk, the third largest component of breast milk.

"As a pediatrician, I highly recommend Kabrita's Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula as a safe and nourishing option for babies during the first year of life," said Ari Brown, MD, FAAP, chief medical advisor for Kabrita USA, pediatrician, and bestselling author of the Baby 411 series. "Goat milk infant formula has been beloved by parents around the world, and finally parents in the U.S. can feed their babies with a trusted product, based on the highest quality Dutch goat milk that is legally imported to the U.S."

"Bringing Kabrita's Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula to the U.S. was not a rushed decision. While goat milk infant formula was made available during the 2022 U.S. formula shortage via the FDA's enforcement discretion, Kabrita chose to wait to make our product available until it met all FDA requirements, which means that Kabrita is here to stay," said Elieke Kearns, PhD, RD, director of medical and scientific affairs, Kabrita USA. "We believe our product is the safest goat milk-based infant formula on the market, backed by years of clinical trials, peer-reviewed research and extensive FDA clearances."

Kabrita's infant formula contains:

Natural oligosaccharides for healthy digestion and immunity

Essential vitamins and minerals for growth and development

Premium fat blend more closely resembles the fat profile of breast milk, which is associated with reduced crying and improved sleep

DHA and ARA for vision and brain development

Free from corn syrup, GMOs, glyphosate, and maltodextrin

Kabrita's goat milk is sourced from goats on over 100 family owned farms in the Netherlands, and undergoes a highly rigorous process with over ninety quality checks. With over 75 years of formula experience, Kabrita is the #1 goat milk formula worldwide, feeding 1.5 million babies daily.

Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is now available for purchase on Kabrita.com (two-pack for $89.99) and Amazon (suggested MSRP of $46.99). It will roll-out to select retailers over the next several months.

About Kabrita USA

Kabrita USA is a division of Ausnutria , a Dutch company with over 100 years of dairy expertise. At Ausnutria, we own the entire supply chain, from farm to consumer end product. All formula produced in manufacturing facilities undergoes a strict safety process that includes more than 90 quality checks to guarantee the highest quality and safety for consumers. Goat milk used in production is collected from more than 100 affiliated family-run goat farms in the Netherlands, with production locations located in Ommen, Kampen, Leeuwarden and Heerenveen.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Kabrita