Kabrita Expands U.S. Access to Goat Milk Infant Formula with Nationwide Availability at Whole Foods Markets and Sprouts Farmers Markets

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kabrita , the #1 goat milk formula manufacturer worldwide, announced Kabrita Goat Milk Infant Formula is now available at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. In addition, the brand recently became the #1 European infant formula company sold on Amazon. In less than one year since launching in the U.S., Kabrita Goat Milk Infant Formula has quickly been embraced by U.S. families.

Although Kabrita Goat Milk Infant Formula was only recently introduced to the U.S. market after the American Academy of Pediatrics formally recommended goat milk infant formula in late 2023, it has been used by babies worldwide for over 75 years. Each day, 1.5 million babies globally are fed Kabrita infant formula, a testament to the brand's high quality and standards.

Goat milk proteins are more similar to breast milk proteins than cow milk proteins, making it easier to digest. Goat milk also contains 5x more naturally occurring oligosaccharides than cow's milk, the third largest component of breast milk. Clinically tested for safety and complete nutrition, Kabrita's infant formula features natural oligosaccharides, essential vitamins, minerals, a premium fat blend, and DHA and ARA, supporting healthy digestion, immunity, growth, and development.

"Our brick-and-mortar retail expansion is a testament to the overwhelmingly positive consumer response we've received since introducing Kabrita goat milk infant formula to the U.S. market earlier this year," said Jacqueline Lipiec, General Manager at Kabrita North America. "We know parents are seeking high-quality European-made infant formula. Our recent expansion at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market reflects our commitment to providing families with easier access to goat milk infant formula - whether that's in-store or online."

Kabrita's goat milk undergoes a highly rigorous process with over ninety quality checks. The brand is the first and only goat milk infant formula to receive three awards from the Clean Label Project (CLP), the national non-profit that recognizes brands that place an emphasized focus on purity and surpass the minimum regulations required by FDA. The awards include the First 1,000 Day Promise Certification, Pesticide Free and Purity Awards.

In addition to the recent expansion at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market, Kabrita Goat Milk-Based Infant Formula is also available for purchase on Kabrita.com , Amazon and other national retailers including Thrive Market, Wegmans, Meijer, Giant, Fresh Thyme and more.

About Kabrita USA

Kabrita USA is a division of Ausnutria , a Dutch company with over 100 years of dairy expertise. At Ausnutria, we own the entire supply chain, from farm to consumer end product. All formula produced in manufacturing facilities undergoes a strict safety process that includes more than 90 quality checks to guarantee the highest quality and safety for consumers. Goat milk used in production is collected from more than 100 affiliated family-run goat farms in the Netherlands, with production locations located in Ommen, Kampen, Leeuwarden and Heerenveen.

