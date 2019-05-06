Kacey Musgraves and Gemma Chan Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 2019 Met Gala

Kacey arrived perfectly on-theme in a pink convertible dressed as a Barbie doll in custom pink Moschino. Her teardrop diamond statement earrings were the perfect accessory to recreate the iconic look.

"Kacey's look is inspired by Moschino Barbie, the ultimate glam girl, and nothing says glamour like diamonds. Forevermark had the perfect oversized diamond drop earrings and a beautiful two stone diamond ring that reminded me of teardrops. Dripping in diamonds is very decadent, and combining the Forevermark diamonds with a playful, blow dryer shaped clutch gave a high-low aesthetic that went perfectly with the 'camp' theme," said Kacey's stylist Erica Cloud of her look.

Gemma Chan channeled regal, Old Hollywood in her silver Tom Ford gown and headpiece as well as over 100 carats of layered classic diamond line bracelets and an oversized emerald cocktail ring.

"We were channeling a bit of Liz Taylor through Gemma's look tonight, so we felt like we needed the most dazzling diamonds as a nod to her. Forevermark diamonds, especially Gemma's 10 carat Exceptional Diamond ring did just the trick," said Gemma's stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray of her look.

Forevermark Diamond Looks at the 2019 Met Gala include:

Who: Singer Kacey Musgraves

The Look:

Forevermark Tear Drop Diamond Earrings with Round Brilliant Diamonds set in 18k White Gold 6.73 ctw

Tear Drop Diamond Earrings with Round Brilliant Diamonds set in White Gold 6.73 ctw Forevermark Two Stone Diamond Ring with round and pear-shaped diamond set in 18k White Gold, 8.52 ctw

Who: Actor Gemma Chan

The Look:

Forevermark Black Label Square Diamond Five Row Bracelet set in Platinum, 61.72 ctw

Square Diamond Five Row Bracelet set in Platinum, 61.72 ctw Forevermark Exceptional Diamond by Premier Gem Emerald Ring with Side Stones set in Platinum, 10.00 ctw

Emerald Ring with Side Stones set in Platinum, 10.00 ctw Forevermark by Martin Flyer Two and Three Row Diamond Line Bracelets with Round Brilliant Diamonds set in Platinum and 18k White Gold, 29.27 ctw

Two and Three Row Diamond Line Bracelets with Round Brilliant Diamonds set in Platinum and White Gold, 29.27 ctw Forevermark by Dalumi Diamond Line Bracelets with Round Brilliant Diamonds set in 18k White Gold, 11.85 ctw

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. The unique Forevermark inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to hand select diamonds that are among the most beautiful in the world. Less than one percent of the world's diamonds are worthy of the Forevermark inscription.

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies Forevermark's principles of integrity, support for opportunities for women and dedication to the protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of a Forevermark diamond throughout its journey. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription features a unique identification number and is just 1,5/000th the width of a human hair, made using bespoke technology from The De Beers Group of Companies.

Forevermark is the diamond brand from The De Beers Group of Companies and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. For more information and to find your nearest Authorized Forevermark Jeweler, visit www.forevermark.com.

