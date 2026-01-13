KACF-SF Awards $400,000 in Community Grants in Support of the Korean American Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean American Community Foundation of San Francisco (KACF-SF) announced the awardees of its 2026 Community Grant Program, awarding $400,000 to community-based organizations serving low-income and vulnerable Korean Americans across the Bay Area and beyond.

Since its inception, KACF-SF has distributed a total of $4 million through 175 grants to 51 nonprofit organizations (as of January 7, 2025), strengthening a vital safety net of culturally competent services for Korean American communities in need.

Since its inception, KACF-SF has distributed a total of $4 million through 175 grants to 51 nonprofit organizations, strengthening a vital safety net of culturally competent services for Korean American communities in need.

The 2026 Community Grants will support organizations addressing a wide range of urgent and often under-resourced needs, including mental health care, domestic violence prevention and survivor support, senior services, immigrant and legal advocacy, adoptee services, programs for children with special needs, and support for foster youth. Many of these services are delivered in Korean and are tailored to the cultural and linguistic realities of the community, helping to remove barriers to access.

"The Korean American community faces persistent mental health challenges due to cultural stigma, language barriers, and intergenerational trauma, which are further exacerbated by financial insecurity. Many are uninsured or underinsured, and the high cost of living puts therapy out of reach, even when the need and desire for care are present," said Rovina Nimbalkar, Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Santa Clara (NAMI-SCC). "Culturally and linguistically appropriate programs such as Korean-language support groups create safe spaces where individuals can seek help and build resilience."

KACF-SF's Community Grant Program prioritizes organizations that serve individuals and families who often fall through the cracks of mainstream systems—particularly immigrants, seniors, women, children, and youth navigating complex legal, health, and social challenges.

"Our association supports Korean adoptees who often lack access to culturally-competent resources related to identity, mental health, and legal needs," said Song Joo Lee, Co-President of the Association for Korean Adoptees - San Francisco (AKASF), a new grant recipient. "This partnership with KACF-SF helps ensure Korean adoptees have the support they need to thrive."

The Community Grant Program is made possible through the generosity of KACF-SF donors, volunteers, and community leaders who believe in building long-term infrastructure for Korean American well-being. "Even with record amounts of private donations nationally, the money doesn't always filter down to the local organizations," said Drew Paik, Executive Director for KACF-SF. "We make sure resources get to the most innovative and impactful programs in our community." In addition to grantmaking, KACF-SF fosters collaboration among nonprofit partners to strengthen collective impact and share best practices across regions.

Applications for the 2027 Community Grant Program will open in the summer of 2026, with awards announced later in the year. Eligible organizations must demonstrate a strong track record of serving low-income Korean Americans and addressing critical community needs.

For more information about KACF-SF and the Community Grant Program, please visit www.kacfsf.org.

ABOUT THE KOREAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF SAN FRANCISCO

KACF-SF funds community-based non-profit organizations working to improve lives and transform communities in the Korean and Asian American communities in the greater Bay Area. KACF-SF transforms and empowers communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and inter-community bridge building. For more information, visit www.kacfsf.org.

Contact: Drew Paik, Executive Director of KACF-SF

Phone: 650-656-5705

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KACF-SF