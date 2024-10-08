Ka'Chava & Jess Sims: A Powerful Partnership Celebrating Whole-Body Health

Jess and Ka'Chava are on a mission to make all-in-one nutrition deliciously simple.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jess Sims, Peloton Instructor and ESPN College GameDay Host, and Ka'Chava, the leading plant-based superfood company known for their premium, all-in-one nutrition shakes, announced their partnership to bring flavor, fuel, and fun to consumers everywhere.

Whether she is gearing up for a live Peloton class, an exhilarating ESPN College GameDay or enjoying a day off with her dogs Sienna Grace and Shiloh, Jess prioritizes whole-body health by starting each morning with a Ka'Chava shake. With five delicious flavors to choose from, including Chocolate, Vanilla (Jess's favorite), Coconut Açaí, Matcha and Chai, her morning routine is as simple as scoop, shake, sip, and she's on her way, all thanks to Ka'Chava.

"Ka'Chava is so much more than just a protein shake. It has everything you need to fuel your body all in one glass. I drink Ka'Chava because it's convenient, it's delicious, and I absolutely love how it makes me feel," says Jess Sims.

Every serving of Ka'Chava is packed with:

The optimal blend of superfoods, protein, essential vitamins, minerals, greens, probiotics, prebiotic fiber, adaptogens, antioxidants, omegas, MCTs, digestive enzymes, & more.

Plus, Ka'Chava is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan, with organically sourced ingredients whenever possible.

"Just over 10 years ago, we launched Ka'Chava and started the whole-body nutrition movement by reimagining what a shake could do for you," says Simon Malone, Founder and CEO of Ka'Chava. "It's an honor to be partnering with someone as authentic and empowering as Jess Sims. She perfectly embodies the mission behind the brand and our deep-rooted commitment to inspiring others to realize their full potential."

The partnership comes on the heels of Ka'Chava's expansion into brick-and-mortar stores such as Target and Sprouts. And as always, you can find the brand online (and start a subscription) at Kachava.com.

About Ka'Chava

More than 10 years ago, Ka'Chava set out on a mission: to elevate nutrition. They source the most nutrient-dense ingredients earth has to offer and combine them into comprehensive, holistic, and downright delicious shakes. Alongside their mission of whole-body nutrition, Ka'Chava partners with Rainforest Trust to protect wildlife habitats all over the world, and to Feeding America to donate meals. Learn more at kachava.com.

