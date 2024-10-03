Ka'Chava--The All-In-One, Superfood-Packed Nutrition Shake--Arrives at Sprouts

Born out of a desire to nourish your whole body with earth's most nutrient-rich ingredients, Ka'Chava, the all-in-one superfood nutrition shake, expands to natural grocer Sprouts stores.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In this demanding, fast-paced world, good nutrition is hard to find. Ka'Chava, the leading plant-based superfood company known for their premium, all-in-one nutrition shakes, announced today the arrival of the company's delicious and nourishing shakes at Sprouts stores. Ka'Chava is excited to share its head-to-toe nutrition blend with Sprouts shoppers in their effort to make holistic nutrition even more convenient.

Ka'Chava All-in-One Nutrition Shake in Vanilla Ka'Chava All-in-One Nutrition Shake in Chocolate

Ka'Chava's story starts more than 10 years ago when founder Simon Malone set out on a "nutritional adventure" to reconnect with nature and heal his body and mind. He became passionate about superfoods and wondered why so many of earth's most nutrient-rich plants were inaccessible to most people. He spent years gathering all the best ingredients from around the world, grinding and blending them by hand to create the ultimate all-in-one daily shake. After years obsessing over taste and texture, he was finally ready to share. The result is Ka'Chava, a nutrition shake to nourish your whole body, satisfy you, and fuel your day. The name Ka'Chava is inspired from the Mayan word for "Earth" a tribute to the origins of so many of the superfoods in the blend.

"Today's food landscape is inundated with low-quality options that zap our energy and vitality," says Simon. "Our bodies were made to be nourished with nutrient-rich foods—head-to-toe, every day. That's why we're thrilled to make comprehensive, holistic nutrition even more accessible by expanding into Sprouts with our blend of natural, GMO-free ingredients. We're excited to share this labor of love and hope it can help even more people feel their best and fuel their holistic lifestyle."

While Ka'Chava will continue its availability and subscription service on Kachava.com, Sprouts continues the brand's expansion into brick-and-mortar retail. All five delicious flavors will be available: Chocolate, Vanilla, Matcha, Coconut Açaí and Chai.

Consumers can find Ka'Chava in over 400 Sprouts stores across the U.S., specifically on the forager table, the "new finds" section within Sprouts, where the seven serving bags will retail for $44.99.

Every serving of Ka'Chava is packed with:

The optimal blend of superfoods, protein, essential vitamins, minerals, greens, probiotics, prebiotic fiber, adaptogens, antioxidants, omegas, MCTs, digestive enzymes, & more.

Plus, Ka'Chava is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan, with organically sourced ingredients whenever possible.

About Ka'Chava

Ka'Chava is the leading plant-based superfood company known for their premium all-in-one nutrition shakes. It's produced in California, USA with the best ingredients from around the world. Ka'Chava is a family-owned business, run by health-conscious people committed to making daily nourishment easy and enjoyable. For over 10 years they've been obsessed with perfecting one single formula for whole body health. They've helped to save over 243,000 acres of biodiverse rainforest and have donated +17 million meals to Feeding America. Learn more about them at www.kachava.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 415 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Contact: Colleen Marlatt, [email protected]

SOURCE Ka'Chava