Ka'Chava--The All-In-One, Superfood-Packed Nutrition Shake--Arrives at Target

Born out of a desire to nourish your whole body with earth's most nutrient-rich ingredients, Ka'Chava, the all-in-one superfood nutrition shake, expands to Target stores nationwide.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In this demanding, fast-paced world, good nutrition is hard to find. Ka'Chava, the leading plant-based superfood company known for their premium all-in-one nutrition shakes, announced today the arrival of the company's delicious and nourishing shakes at Target stores nationwide.

Ka'Chava's story starts more than 10 years ago when founder Simon Malone set out on a "nutritional adventure" to reconnect with nature and heal his body and mind. He became passionate about superfoods and wondered why so many of earth's most nutrient-rich plants were inaccessible to most people. He spent years gathering all the best ingredients from around the world, grinding and blending them by hand to create the ultimate all-in-one daily shake. After years obsessing over taste and texture, he was finally ready to share. The result is Ka'Chava, a nutrition shake to nourish your whole body, satisfy you, and fuel your day. The name Ka'Chava is inspired from the Mayan word for "Earth" a tribute to the origins of so many of the superfoods in the blend.

"Low quality, empty-calorie nutrition is limiting our potential", says Simon. "It's amazing what we can do in this world when we eat healthy and feel our best. This is why we're thrilled to make Ka'Chava even more accessible by expanding into Target. We're excited to share this labor of love and hope it can help even more people reach their goals and fuel their adventures."

While Ka'Chava will continue its availability and subscription service on Kachava.com, Target marks the brand's first foray into brick-and-mortar retail. All five delicious flavors will be available: Chocolate, Vanilla, Matcha, Coconut Açaí and Chai.

Consumers can find Ka'Chava in over 1,700 Targets across the U.S., specifically on shelves within the Healthcare/Pharmacy section where the seven serving bags will retail for $34.99.

Every serving of Ka'Chava is packed with:

The optimal blend of superfoods, protein, essential vitamins, minerals, greens, probiotics, prebiotic fiber, adaptogens, antioxidants, omegas, MCTs, digestive enzymes, & more.

Plus Ka'Chava is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and vegan.

About Ka'Chava

Ka'Chava is the leading plant-based superfood company known for their premium all-in-one nutrition shakes. It's produced in California, USA with the best ingredients from around the world. Ka'Chava is a family-owned business, run by health conscious people committed to making daily nourishment easy and enjoyable. For over 10 years they've been obsessed with perfecting one single formula for whole body health. They've helped to save over 243,000 acres of biodiverse rainforest and have donated millions of meals to Feeding America . Learn more about them at www.kachava.com .

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves consumers at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

