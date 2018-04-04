Kada Story Enhances Children's Reading Experiences Audiovisual Book "This Is the 24 Solar Terms" Showcased At Bologna Children's Book Fair

According to interviews, Kada Story users span 160 countries and regions throughout the world. When the English version of "This Is the 24 Solar Terms" was launched, the number of clicks/readership broke the 100,000 mark in a mere 3 days. Xie Linfei, CEO/founder of Kada Story, is totally confident that Internet technology will be the driving force behind quality Chinese content on the world stage, and commented, "It shows that China's high quality, native content has gotten on the digital platform train and displayed astonishing audience-penetration. It is not only sought after by children in China, but also widely embraced and liked by international users. This provides a boost for the development of original Chinese picture books while accelerating the pace that Chinese culture is stepping out into the world."

"This Is the 24 Solar Terms" is a representative work among picture books on sciences originating from China. It has immense publishing and dissemination value. The "24 solar terms" is an accumulation of thousands of years of wisdom from China's agrarian history, and was inducted in UNESCO's Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2016. Dolphin Books and the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research jointly planned for "This Is the 24 Solar Terms" series of picture books to be elementary education material for traditional Chinese culture and natural science/history, bringing to life the history, scientific system, as well as impact and significance in modern society, of the 24 Solar Terms. Chinese civilization and classical wisdom are presented to the world, which will promote deep interaction of different cultures as well as synergistic addressing of environmental issues and climate change. Thus, the impact will be profound.

As a leading Chinese platform of digital content for children, Kada Story has been expending great efforts to bring the best content to children and was the first to put forth the concept of "elementary reading" in the realm of early education in China. Kada Story mainly focuses on children up to nine years of age and provides systematic, comprehensive, carefully crafted elementary reading services for children according to basic logical premises in the field of child education. The content system is scientifically formulated from 5 main areas: self-growth, social awareness, logical exploration, art appreciation and language/culture. Each child is provided with a very own, customized mobile library. Users have access to high-quality content for children provided by Kada Story through various mobile devices, including mobile phones, iPads,Internet TVs, smart watches, smart toys, VR, etc. A core product recently launched by Kada Story, the "Talent Program", is the world's first elementary digital Chinese-reading product specially designed for children of pre-school ages. It tackles head-on the common difficulties faced by Chinese parents in their children's elementary reading and education, and the market response has been extremely favorable.

The launching of Kada Story's English version of "This Is the 24 Solar Terms" digital reading and interactive game product at the Bologna Children's Book Fair is a major milestone. It not only signified that China's native content for children has surpassed international standards in quality, but also indicated that Chinese children's digital reading products, as well as their technology, have reached world-leading standards and are capable of offering quality reading content and services for children around the world. In the rapidly-developing information era driven by Internet technology, the trend towards children reading in digital format has become a certainty. Digital reading products for children, represented by Kada Story, will unveil a new global era of children's digital reading.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kada-story-enhances-childrens-reading-experiences-audiovisual-book-this-is-the-24-solar-terms-showcased-at-bologna-childrens-book-fair-300624242.html

SOURCE Kada Story