Kadabra Grows Its Product Offerings by Adding New Capabilities

Heather Leavitt Martinez returns to the Kadabra team as Senior Product Manager.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadabra, a future-focused leadership and development firm, whose tagline is "Expand What's Possible" has been transitioning from a service organization to expand their reach to business leaders with physical and digital products. Heather Leavitt Martinez is a product developer and visual practitioner who has worked internationally with Fortune 50 & 100 companies, non-profits, NGOs, government agencies, small businesses, and individual professionals. She brings with her 30 years of design experience and over 10 years of experience working in leadership development and systems change specifically by using visuals and developing learning opportunities.

Heather Leavitt Martinez, Senior Product Manager, Kadabra The Learn Lead Lift Way

Recently announced Impact Award recipient by the International Association of Facilitators (IAF), Heather holds facilitator certifications in both Appreciative Inquiry (AI) and Appreciative Resilience from The Center for Appreciative Inquiry. She is also a certified virtual facilitator focusing on human-centered design for online learning environments.

Heather's skillset reaches beyond that of a visual practitioner or facilitator. During the pandemic, she identified what online sessions needed to be more engaging, efficient, and equitable and was the learning architect for http://www.TechHostAcademy.com. Here she worked with organizations by providing customized learning solutions to fit their culture's needs and individuals who simply wanted to make more meaningful online environments. Heather's vision is to develop virtual and in-person learning opportunities and physical products to support Learn Lead Lift® Education, clients, and Ethos at Kadabra.

The approach and delivery of Kadabra's Learn Lead Lift® Education will incorporate facilitated learning based on Wendy Ryan's award-winning book, Learn Lead Lift: How to Think, Act and Inspire Your Way to Greatness. Organizations can choose from fully customizable, live in-person and virtual, or learn-at-your-own-pace learning opportunities through an online platform at http://WeAreKadabra.com.

Together with CEO, Wendy Ryan, Heather has developed a physical deck of Discovery Cards, based on the Learn Lead Lift Framework®—allowing users to make daily practice of the framework's elements: Mindsets, Skill sets, and Behaviors. The cards will complement learning opportunities identified by business leaders as top areas of focus for capability building, including:

Leading People

Leading Organizations

Communication

Innovation

Inclusion & Belonging

Learn Lead Lift® Education will include visual exercises as effective learning tools to support neuro-divergent and diverse-abled learners. The product suite is currently being developed in phases, and portions of it will be ready for beta testing in Q4 2023.

About Kadabra

Kadabra brings the future of leadership to business organizations who strive to build capabilities and capacity through inclusive, equity-minded, authentic, and trauma-informed learning opportunities for leadership development.

Inclusivity is a core value at Kadabra. We are committed to building and nurturing an inclusive and equitable working environment for all staff, affiliates, and partners. We believe every member on our team enhances our diversity by bringing different perspectives in understanding and engaging with the world and exploring what's possible.

Kadabra is proud to be a U.S. Certified Woman-Owned Enterprise. For more information, go to https://www.wearekadabra.com/.

