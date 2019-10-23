Kadena Collaborates With Acquis To Bring Together Best-In-Class Consulting And Blockchain Solutions

"We are delighted to be partnering with Kadena," said Acquis Consulting Group CEO and Managing Partner, David Kaufman, "their success with major companies offers an exciting opportunity for Acquis clients who increasingly seek technology solutions in today's digital-driven age."

Kadena has secured several partnerships in financial technology over the last six months. This includes $3 billion asset manager USCF Investments, healthcare technology company Rymedi, and leading Latin American technology business Alteum.

About Kadena

Kadena is powering new ideas and business models with hybrid blockchain. Kadena's hybrid (public and private) blockchain platform offers scale, security, speed, and ease of use. Kadena has open sourced Pact (with Formal Verification), a smart contract language that is simple and intuitive for both developers and business professionals. Kadena's founders have proven experience building software systems for leading financial and government organizations such as JPMorgan Chase Bank and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.kadena.io.

About Acquis Consulting Group

Acquis is a consulting firm specializing in strategy and implementation. Acquis helps ambitious organizations solve business challenges, enabling sustainable growth and healthy efficiency, not only by designing strategies but by putting them to work. Expertise includes digital transformation and customer strategy, program and project management, systems implementation, process engineering, change management, and operational strategy. Acquis was founded in 1998 and remains a privately held management consulting firm with nearly 100 full-time employees. Acquis is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in New Jersey, San Francisco, Boston, London, India, and Germany. Acquis is consistently ranked by Consulting Magazine and Ivy Executive as a best firm to work for.

