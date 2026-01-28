Kadence Introduces AI-Driven Visitor Management System to Power Modern Workplace Operations

New self-service kiosks, AI-assisted invites, automated check-in, and real-time visibility unify visitor activity with workplace intelligence, natively inside the Kadence platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadence, the leading workplace operations platform for global enterprises, today announced the launch of its newly rebuilt Visitor Management System (VMS) , designed to automate visitor operations, remove front-desk friction, and give organizations real-time visibility into on-site activity across every location.

As companies expand across regions and move to hybrid, leaner offices, managing visitors has become a challenge that traditional standalone tools weren't designed to solve. Manual processes, inconsistent workflows, and disconnected systems slow entry, create blind spots, and limit visibility into who is on-site at any given moment.

Kadence rebuilt Visitor Management to address those realities.

"Visitor management isn't just a front-desk function anymore - it's a core part of how the workplace operates," said Dan Bladen, co-founder and CEO of Kadence. "We listened to customers who needed something more scalable, more intelligent, and more connected. This is visitor management built like the rest of Kadence: elegant, easy-to-use, and AI-powered to meet the modern workplace where it is today."

Built natively into the Kadence platform, VMS replaces fragmented front-desk tools with an AI-led, self-service experience by bringing kiosks, QR check-in, document capture, host notifications, and centralized visitor records into one governed system. Thanks to Kadence AI, employees no longer need to load up a separate app or workflow to invite a visitor; they can simply invite a guest by asking Kadence in Microsoft Teams or Slack.

Visitor activity feeds directly into Kadence SpaceOps, where it's treated as a signal alongside employee attendance, giving organizations clear visibility into external foot traffic, peak arrivals, and guest-driven space demand.

From Check-In Tool to Workplace Operations Signal

Unlike standalone visitor tools, Kadence VMS is embedded directly into a broader workplace operations platform, allowing visitor activity to be managed and understood in context.

With Kadence VMS, organizations can:

Enable fast, autonomous entry with self-service kiosks designed for high-volume





Accelerate arrivals using QR-based check-in for preregistered guests





Eliminate manual coordination by automating invites with Kadence AI





Capture NDAs, waivers, and compliance documentation as part of the check-in flow





Trigger real-time host notifications via Microsoft Teams, Slack, or email





Maintain centralized, audit-ready visitor logs across all global locations

This approach allows workplace, security, and IT teams to standardize visitor workflows globally while preserving flexibility at the local level.

Built for Scale, Hybrid Offices, and the Modern Enterprise

Kadence VMS supports organizations managing thousands of visitors each week with capabilities designed for today's operational realities, including:

Global governance with local control





Real-time visibility for audits, emergencies, and incident response





Consistent, on-brand arrival experiences across every site





Autonomous check-in for hybrid and minimally staffed offices

About Kadence

Kadence is the leading workplace operations platform for global enterprises, unifying people, spaces, and strategy in one intelligent system. Built for hybrid and multi-site organizations, Kadence brings together AI-powered space management, desk and room booking, visitor management, team scheduling, and real-time workplace insights in a single platform. More than 10,000 teams across 600+ companies in 40+ countries rely on Kadence to run their workplaces with clarity, confidence, and control. Learn more at Kadence.co and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kadence