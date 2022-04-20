Kadenwood Inc Brands LEVEL SELECT and Social CBD Reach New Distribution Milestone with Placement in Over 22,000 Retail Locations Nationally

CBD Category Leader Expands Retail Distribution with Products Now Available at leading Drug and Grocery Retailers throughout the US

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, a leading plant-based wellness company dedicated to fostering consumer trust and transparency in CBD, announced today that it has achieved a new retail distribution milestone with products being available in over 22,000 stores.

Leveraging Kadenwood executives' years of experience in retail strategy, the Company's retail distribution has far exceeded many industry players in a significantly reduced amount of time. Having only been founded in 2019, Kadenwood has been steadfast in its strategy that securing a large retail presence is essential to success in the emerging CBD category. Kadenwood's strong retail presence now includes the nation's largest grocers such as Kroger, Publix, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions, Wegmans, and Food Lion, among others as well as other leading pharmacies such CVS and Walgreens.

Kadenwood, operating as a house of brands, has five renowned brands in its portfolio, including category-leading LEVEL SELECT and Social CBD. Its various product lines are available through owned e-commerce channels as well as both small and big-box retailers, totaling over 22,000 individual stores in the United States, reinforcing Kadenwood's position as a CBD category leader.

"We could not be prouder of this achievement, especially given the pace at which it was achieved, and I can only attribute this success to the hard work of our amazing team and the sheer quality of our products," said Erick Dickens, CEO of Kadenwood. "LEVEL SELECT and Social CBD are trusted consumer brands that deliver the highest levels of CBD at the lowest retail price per milligram. This milestone is a tangible illustration of just how available we are to our customers and how we are striving to increase access to the benefits of CBD on a global scale."

Kadenwood has quickly and quietly grown to become one of the world's most broadly distributed suppliers of vertically-integrated CBD, setting the industry standard of quality with its proprietary formulas, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and by positioning itself as a trusted partner to retailers in this emerging category.

About LEVEL SELECT

Launched in 2019, LEVEL SELECT is a Kadenwood, Inc brand of sports performance-based CBD products designed in partnership with professional athletes for next level relief and recovery made with a proprietary blend of Broad Spectrum and Nano CBD with 0% THC. LEVEL SELECT is an instant game-changer helping users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, providing relief from everyday soreness and advanced recovery from physical exercise and competitive sports, and more. LEVEL SELECT includes a full line of CBD Sports Creams, Sticks, Roll-Ons, Sprays and Oil Drops and Gummies. To learn more about LEVEL SELECT, please visit https://levelselectcbd.com.

About Social CBD

Founded in 2019, Social CBD offers plant-based wellness products designed to combat the effects of modern stress. Made with US grown hemp and 0% THC, Social CBD's product line offers solutions that help users stress less every day. Social CBD features a full line of drops, gummies, gel caps, bath salts and topical products formulated for daily use and designed to promote a sense of well-being. To learn more about Social CBD, please visit https://socialcbd.com/.

About Kadenwood

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood, Inc. is a privately held consumer products company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream plant-based wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD manufacturing to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains 0.0% THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first branded products under LEVEL SELECTTM in personal care. In late 2020, Kadenwood launched the Purity PetTM Pet business, as well as Purity Organic® hot teas, to add to its portfolio of CBD brands. Kadenwood expanded its global presence in Summer 2021 with the acquisition of Healist Advanced Naturals, an innovative CBD wellness brand focused on high quality botanical ingredients, along with Social CBD, a brand committed to delivering calming formulas with the added benefit of CBD. Since then, Kadenwood has become the first CBD company to have a portfolio of multiple brands across approximately 18,000 retail stores. To learn more about Kadenwood, please visit https://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

CONTACT: Kyle Porter, 858-221-8001, [email protected]

SOURCE Kadenwood, Inc.