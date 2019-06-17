Kadenwood, LLC Bolsters Executive Leadership Team to Strengthen Category Market Expertise in Personal Care and Food & Beverage

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, LLC, the vertically-integrated and privately-held consumer products lifestyle company focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category, announced two significant executive additions to its renowned leadership team. Traci Mason joins as VP and General Manager, Personal Care and Jason Waggoner has been named VP and General Manager, Food & Beverage.

The additions expand Kadenwood's world-class executive team backed by decades of award-winning CPG marketing experience, category innovation expertise, profitable growth and national brand scaling, brand development and advertising. Combined with Kadenwood's proprietary seed-to-shelf hemp farms, Kadenwood's new appointments are pivotal for the company's growth. Kadenwood uses only the purest form of oil, no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), to create high-quality, trusted products that can scale nationally.

The appointments of Waggoner and Mason will strengthen Kadenwood's category-specific product launches as the company uses their proprietary CBD formula to introduce trademarked consumer brands in verticals including personal care, food & beverage, pet care and more. Kadenwood will launch its first product under Mason's direction named LEVEL SELECT™ in the personal care sector offering a performance-oriented CBD topical, available to consumers in August.

Mason brings over 15 years of experience growing revenue and profit margins in the CPG and retail industries and is focused on increasing Kadenwood's personal care and performance driven products. Mason has held several brand marketing leadership roles across various product categories. While at Henkel Consumer Goods, Mason led a variety of personal care brands including Right Guard, Dry Idea and Dial where she developed product innovation and strategic marketing plans in the deodorant, body wash and lotion segments. She is relentlessly building innovation pipelines for Kadenwood's future personal care brands and product launches.

Waggoner, a global CPG marketing leader, who most recently served as Director of Marketing for King's Hawaiian, will oversee brand portfolio growth in the food and beverage space. At King's Hawaiian, Waggoner aided in the development of creative campaign design and the subsequent execution of a multi-million-dollar advertising budget that integrated several viewership platforms. Prior, Waggoner was at General Mills working on brands such as Cascadian Farm, Larabar and Progresso Soup where he developed new marketing targets and drove incremental growth.

Waggoner will oversee the conception, creation and launch of Kadenwood's collection of food and beverage products, ensuring each product within the portfolio is safe and effective. With Waggoner's national brand expertise within the vertical, Kadenwood is well-equipped to become a nationally recognized and mainstream provider of CBD food and beverage products.

"We believe that access to a trusted, high-quality product that uses only the purest form of CBD is a necessity to address the growing demand from consumers in an industry that is complex, oversaturated and misinformed. We've brought together a passionate team of trusted executives with award-winning backgrounds in building nationally recognized, safe and trusted products," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "Our success in bringing these products to market is reliant on our best-in-class team of experts who understand product category expansion and profit growth. Jason and Traci are essential to maintaining our promise to consumers as we build our portfolio of brands expanding into different CPG verticals and navigating the rapid evolution of the CBD industry."

"It is an exciting time to join a company that is changing how we approach an emerging industry, driving change through its safe and transparent processes," said Mason. "I am proud to be a part of the Kadenwood team, a company that is committed to ensuring the highest quality products for consumers," said Waggoner.

"We are determined to raise the bar for the CBD industry, delivering exceptional products that consumers will love, trust and recognize nationally. We are thrilled to welcome our new leadership team as we disrupt the market bringing newfound professionalism from our advanced farming techniques to our deep-rooted brand experience, to create a groundbreaking company that will shift the perspective of how consumers view and experience CBD products across multiple categories," Todd Davis, Chairman of Kadenwood.

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and has many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In Summer, 2019 Kadenwood will launch its collection of branded products under trademarks, starting with LEVEL SELECT in personal care, with the goal of becoming enduring brands people trust as safe and effective.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

