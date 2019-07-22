Kadenwood, LLC, Consumer Seed-To-Shelf CBD Brand Welcomes Former Surgeon General Richard Carmona to Advisory Board

Carmona will serve as a member of Kadenwood's Advisory Board, aiding in the company's efforts to work cohesively with government officials and health experts to set high standards for safety across the brand's seed-to-shelf and farming practices. As an accomplished physician, public health administrator and former Surgeon General, Carmona is an expert on policy and health regulations for CPG market products, which will enable the company to create better standards for safety and trust across the CBD market. Carmona was a vice admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and served as the seventeenth Surgeon General of the United States under President George W. Bush.

With Carmona's guidance, Kadenwood will continue its commitment to providing the highest quality and purest product from seed-to-shelf. Kadenwood uses only the cleanest form of oil, no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), to create high-quality, trusted products that can scale nationally, all sourced through proprietary owned hemp farms in the U.S. to guarantee safety and quality within Kadenwood's verticals of product in the CPG market.

"We are dedicated to establishing Kadenwood as a notable brand that consumers can trust and recognize for high-quality CBD as we roll out product offerings across personal care, food & beverage, pet care and more," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "It is imperative that we work to create the best process from farm-to-shelf and set the standard for the industry on safety within the very confused CBD space. Dr. Carmona will help us in leading the way to introduce trusted products into the health and wellness market and under his guidance, we are confident that we can shift the perception of CBD working alongside the right government officials to truly set new standards for product introduction."

"I am pleased to join Kadenwood's team because of their commitment to ensuring the highest quality products for consumers. The CBD market is fragmented, driven largely by non-scientific anecdotes and needs a trusted national product based on the best science that consumers can recognize and believe in," said Richard Carmona. "I am confident in the strength of Kadenwood's executive leadership to not only create vertical products that provide a safe and effective use of CBD, but I believe in their passion and mission to create better consumer education, awareness, accessibility and product efficacy to help provide transparency within the market."

Kadenwood is also partnering closely with the CBD farming community to establish the best CBD farming techniques and create economic benefits at the local level. Staying true to its forward-thinking approach, the company is partnering with government agencies to help define traceability standards and regulations for CBD.

LEVEL SELECT™, Kadenwood's first product in the personal care market, will offer a CBD topical and be available to consumers this August.

About CBD

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second-most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and may have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In Summer, 2019 Kadenwood will launch its collection of branded products under trademarks, starting with LEVEL SELECT in personal care, with the goal of becoming enduring brands people trust as safe and effective.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

SOURCE Kadenwood, LLC

Related Links

http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com

