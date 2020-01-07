Kadenwood, LLC, Consumer Seed-To-Shelf CBD Company, Launches Pet Product Division Led By Veteran Brand Innovation and Marketing Executive

Following the success of Kadenwood's first product introduction, performance-oriented CBD sports cream LEVEL SELECT™, the new Kadenwood Pet division will focus on the science-based product development of safe and efficacious products serving the canine and feline population. Kadenwood has already gained market recognition for its safe and trusted consumer products, developed through best-in-class and proprietary CBD standards and operations from farming-to-shelf. The vertically integrated company which creates products utilizing only pure CBD, without THC, will continue its mission to develop, produce and distribute safe performance-oriented products with these same standards in its new pet vertical.

The appointment of Weekes is pivotal as Kadenwood enters the pet marketplace. She brings over a decade of pet category experience and twenty years of leadership in the CPG space to Kadenwood, having worked with brands including Kraft, Sara Lee and Nabisco. Weekes previously held the role of General Manager at Central Garden & Pet, overseeing all functions of the business during her tenure. She has a proven track record of success in the category, having already led the due diligence, acquisition, and integration of two pet product companies. Her work has earned her several industry honors, including the 2013 Best New Pet Product of the Year, the 2013 Reggie Brand Activation Award, the 2014 Pet Product Business Award, and the Telly Award for Best Public Service Announcement. With an exceptional understanding of M&A, profit growth, national brand scaling and more, the new Kadenwood Pet division will benefit from Weekes' expertise in EPA, FDA and NASC Pet Health & Wellness experience.

"As we continue to grow the Kadenwood brand, introducing product offerings and expanding into new categories, we look forward to tapping Cristina's deep industry experience and insights in scaling trusted brands within the pet category," says Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood, LLC. "With an impressive track record of business development through her M&A success and brand scaling experience in the space, she will be an essential asset in growing the Kadenwood Pet product portfolio."

"I look forward to joining a team already leading in innovation as it expands into this new category," adds Cristina Weekes, President of Kadenwood Pet. "I'm confident that Kadenwood's commitment to producing industry-trusted, safe and effective products meeting the highest quality CBD production standards will position it for success in the pet wellness market."

Kadenwood Pet will announce its first product launches in early 2020, which will reflect Kadenwood's industry best standards, offering consumers a trusted option in CBD pet care that utilizes high-efficiency CBD and meets top regulatory compliance requirements.

About CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp plants and has many potential therapeutic benefits. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not induce any feelings of being "high." Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, compounds derived from hemp plants are now federally legal and consumers can enjoy the many benefits this natural compound provides.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In Summer 2019, Kadenwood launched its collection of branded products under trademarks, starting with LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care, with the goal of becoming enduring brands people trust as safe and effective.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

