Kadenwood, LLC, Launches LEVEL SELECT™ CBD Oil Drops

The new mint-flavored addition to the LEVEL SELECT ™ brand was developed to the highest standards across quality and potency, offering consumers an innovative way to experience Kadenwood's patented CBD formula. It joins the brand's existing offerings of topical CBD Roll-Ons and Sports Creams, all containing only the purest form of CBD oil, without any THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), created through Kadenwood's unique vertically-integrated seed-to-shelf production technology.

"In developing new LEVEL SELECT™ CBD Oil Drops, we were committed to creating products for the everyday user while maintaining the highest standards across quality and potency components," says Traci Mason, Vice President and General Manager at Kadenwood. "Just as with our established lines of Sports Creams and Roll-Ons, our new CBD Oil Drops offer some of the highest levels of CBD on the market at an affordable price point."

LEVEL SELECT CBD Oil Drops come in three levels of intensity:

Level 1 CBD Oil Drops have 1200mg of Broad Spectrum CBD per bottle offering 20mg of CBD per serving, ideal for anyone new to CBD Oils.

have 1200mg of Broad Spectrum CBD per bottle offering 20mg of CBD per serving, ideal for anyone new to CBD Oils. Level 2 CBD Oil Drops have 2400mg of Broad Spectrum CBD per bottle offering 40mg of CBD per serving, perfect for someone who wants a higher level of CBD.

have 2400mg of Broad Spectrum CBD per bottle offering 40mg of CBD per serving, perfect for someone who wants a higher level of CBD. Level 3 CBD Oil Drops have 5000mg of Broad Spectrum CBD per bottle offering over 80mg of CBD per serving, specially created for those who need maximum strength CBD.

"We're excited to once again raise the bar for quality CBD products available to consumers with the launch of new LEVEL SELECT™ CBD Oil Drops," says Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "This new offering expands the variety of products in which users can experience the benefits of Kadenwood's pure hemp-derived CBD oil, which has been perfected through our proprietary farming operations to create the highest quality CBD."

Designed to lead the way for high-quality personal care CBD products, the LEVEL SELECT™ brand is an instant game-changer. The complete line helps users maintain a healthy and active lifestyle from smaller everyday activities to physical exercise, competitive sports, travel and more.

New LEVEL SELECT™ CBD Oil Drops are now available online at LevelSelectCBD.com starting at $69.99.

About CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp plants and has many potential therapeutic benefits. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not induce any feelings of being "high." Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, compounds derived from hemp plants are now federally legal and consumers can enjoy the many benefits this natural compound provides.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In Summer 2019, Kadenwood launched its collection of branded products under trademarks, starting with LEVEL SELECT in personal care, with the goal of becoming enduring brands people trust as safe and effective.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

