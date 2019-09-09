Kadenwood, LLC, Seed-To-Shelf CBD Company Launches Performance Sports Brand LEVEL SELECT™

Kadenwood uses only the purest form of CBD oil, no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), to create high-quality, trusted products that can scale nationally. "It was important to us to develop a product that would actually make a difference in consumers lives, so we spent a lot of time in the formula development process. The result was a really amazing product line that was made even better with the addition of high-quality CBD," said Traci Mason, Vice President and General Manager at Kadenwood. "The products deliver a spa-quality application and fragrance to make daily use a pleasant experience for our consumer."

Aimed to meet the requirements of each consumer, the CBD sports cream comes to market in three levels of intensity and goes on smooth without leaving a greasy residue. Level 1 is best used to relax muscles and treat everyday discomfort, while Level 2 is higher in strength for a higher level of muscle soreness relief. Level 3 provides maximum strength when it's needed most. LEVEL SELECT is an instant game-changer meant to help maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, from smaller everyday activities to physical exercise, competitive sports, travel and more.

"We are determined to raise the standards on quality CBD products that are available on the market and are excited to bring consumers our first available product LEVEL SELECT," said Erick Dickens, CEO and Co-Founder of Kadenwood. "Our LEVEL SELECT performance line is backed by some of the best athletes who believe in the product's capabilities."

In partnership with Pro-baseball player Steve Garvey, former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer, and gold medalist and basketball hall of famer Ann Meyers Drysdale, LEVEL SELECT will be rolled out with a new advertising campaign that will run nationally across broadcast and digital, highlighting the performance-driven qualities of LEVEL SELECT.

With the recent addition of former Surgeon General, Richard Carmona to its Advisory Board, Kadenwood maintains a strong commitment to shaping an industry-trusted, safe and effective brand for consumers across markets. Kadenwood oversees the entire seed to shelf process through the company's own proprietary farming operations, harnessing the best farming techniques while ensuring LEVEL SELECT, among forthcoming products, contain no THC and meet the highest quality CBD production standards.

As the first product from Kadenwood on the market, LEVEL SELECT is designed to lead the way for high-quality personal care products while cementing a household name for trusted CBD.

LEVEL SELECT is now available at SelectMyLevel.com.

About CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally occurring compound found in hemp plants and has many potential therapeutic benefits. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not induce any feelings of being "high." Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, compounds derived from hemp plants are now federally legal and consumers can enjoy the many benefits this natural compound provides.

About Kadenwood, LLC

Founded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately-held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically-integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains no THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In Summer 2019, Kadenwood launched its first collection of branded products under trademarks, starting with LEVEL SELECT in personal care, with the goal of becoming enduring brands people trust as safe and effective.

To learn more about Kadenwood and follow news about its farms and soon-to-launch branded products, please visit http://www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

