Kadimastem Calls for a Special General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve the Merger with NLS

This pivotal step follows NLS's recent announcements regarding the successful initial closing of $500,000 from a previously announced $1 million fundraising round, executed at a share price of $3.10—representing a significant 48% increase above the market price at the time of the pricing of the transaction. This financing, along with a previously disclosed $3.2 million investment in October 2024, lays the groundwork for facilitating the proposed merger with NLS, which aims to create a combined Nasdaq-traded biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of advanced therapies.

Additionally, NLS has recently filed F-4 Registration Statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), outlining the details of the proposed merger.

Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS Pharmaceutics, stated, "We are excited about approaching completion of the merger with Kadimastem. This significant step not only demonstrates our commitment to innovation but also holds great potential for delivering enhanced value to our shareholders. Together, we believe that we are poised to redefine the landscape of biotechnology and patient care."

Ronen Twito, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kadimastem, commented, "We are pleased to be taking this crucial step toward completing our merger with NLS . We are eager to engage our shareholders in this process as we believe this merger will create a powerful entity in the biotechnology sector, unlocking new opportunities for growth and advancement in innovative therapies."

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

About Kadimastem

Kadimastem is a clinical stage cell therapy company, developing "off-the-shelf", allogeneic, proprietary cell products based on its technology platform for the expansion and differentiation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) into functional cells. AstroRx®, the company's lead product, is an astrocyte cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment for ALS and in pre-clinical studies for other neurodegenerative indications.

IsletRx is the company's treatment for diabetes. IsletRx is comprised of functional pancreatic islet cells producing and releasing insulin and glucagon, intended to treat and potentially cure patients with insulin-dependent diabetes. Kadimastem was founded by Professor Michel Revel, Chief Scientific Officer of Kadimastem and Professor Emeritus of Molecular Genetics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Professor Revel received the Israel Prize for the invention and development of Rebif®, a multiple sclerosis blockbuster drug sold worldwide. Kadimastem is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: KDST).

