Kadimastem to Present Interim Results of Cohort A of Its Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial in ALS at the 7th International Stem Cell Meeting, in Tel-Aviv, Israel

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadimastem Ltd. (TASE: KDST), a clinical stage cell therapy company, today announced that it will present the interim results of Cohort A of its ongoing Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial in ALS (as published in Company's press release) at the 7th International Stem Cell Meeting, to be held on November 12-13 at the Dan Panorama Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The International Stem Cell Meeting, hosted by the Israel Stem Cell Society, is a highly reputed conference, participated by international world leaders in stem cell research.

Presentation Details:

Title: "FIRST IN HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS WITH HUMAN ASTROCYTES AS A NOVEL CELL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF ALS"

Session: ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS WITH CELL THERAPY

Presenter: Arik Hasson, PhD, Executive VP, Research and Development, Kadimastem

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Time: 1:50 pm Israel

Location: Dan Panorama Hotel, Tel Aviv, Israel

Rami Epstein, CEO of Kadimastem, stated: "We are pleased to share these results with global leaders in the cell therapy and stem cells industry, demonstrating the potential of AstroRx®, our astrocyte-based cell therapy product, to bring treatment to ALS patients, and possibly other neurodegenerative diseases. We look forward to further share data of this ongoing trial, with final results of cohort A expected by year-end 2019 and results of cohort B expected in Q3, 2020."

About the Phase 1/2a ALS Clinical Trial

The Phase 1/2a trial is an open label, dose escalating clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of AstroRx® cells in patients with ALS. The trial is expected to include 21 patients and is being conducted at the Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. The primary endpoints of the trial are safety evaluation and tolerability of a single administration of allogeneic astrocytes derived from human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESC), administered in escalating low, medium and high doses (100x106, 250x106, and 500x106 cells, respectively). The medium dose will also be administered in 2 consecutive injections separated by an interval of ~60 days. Secondary end points include efficacy evaluation and measurements. Treatment is administered in addition to the appropriate standard-of-care.

About AstroRx®

AstroRx® is a clinical grade cell therapy product developed and manufactured by Kadimastem in its GMP-compliant facility, containing functional healthy astrocytes (nervous system support cells) derived from human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESC) that aim to protect diseased motor neurons through several mechanisms of action. The Company's technology enables the injection of AstroRx® cells into the spinal cord fluid of patients suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) with the goal of supporting the malfunctioning cells in the brain and spinal cord, in order to slow the progression of the disease and improve patients' quality of life and life expectancy. AstroRx® has been shown to be safe and effective in preclinical studies. AstroRx® has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA.

About ALS

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a rapidly progressive fatal neurodegenerative disease causing disfunction in the upper and lower motor nerves that control muscle function. ALS leads to muscle weakness, loss of motor function, paralysis, breathing problems, and eventually death. The average life expectancy of ALS patients is 2-5 years. According to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, it is estimated that there are approximately 450,000 ALS patients worldwide of which 30,000 reside in the US. According to the ALS Foundation for Life, the annual average healthcare costs of an ALS patient in the US are estimated at US$ 200,000. Thus, the annual healthcare costs of ALS patients in the US alone amount to US$ 6 Billion.

About Kadimastem

Kadimastem is a clinical stage cell therapy company, developing and manufacturing "off-the-shelf" allogeneic proprietary cell products based on its platform technology for the expansion and differentiation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) into clinical grade functional cells. AstroRx®, the Company's lead program, is a clinical-grade astrocyte cell therapy for the treatment of ALS, currently undergoing a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. In addition, preclinical trials are ongoing with the Company's IsletRx pancreatic functional islet cells for the treatment of insulin dependent diabetes. Kadimastem was founded by Prof. Michel Revel, CSO of the Company and Professor Emeritus of Molecular Genetics at the Weizmann Institute of Science. Prof. Revel received the Israel Prize for the invention and development of Rebif®, a multiple sclerosis blockbuster drug sold worldwide. Kadimastem is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: KDST).

Company Contacts:

Yossi Nizhar, CFO

y.nizhar@kadimastem.com

+972-73-797-1613

Investor and Media Contact:

Meirav Gomeh-Bauer

meirav@bauerg.com

+972-54-476-4979

Global Media Contact:

Dasy (Hadas) Mandel

Director of Business Development, Kadimastem

d.mandel@kadimastem.com

+972-73-797-1613

SOURCE Kadimastem

Related Links

https://www.kadimastem.com/

