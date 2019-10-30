Kaelus Adds 40W Upgrade Option for 20W iPA-0707A Battery Portable Passive Intermodulation Analyzer

"The upgrade is a good value option for our customers," said Thomas Hilty, Kaelus VP of Operations & Service. "At a fraction of the cost, you have the ability to perform all the measurements of the 20W iPA, plus the ability to test for external PIM with the new 40W capability."

Product Features:

40W (+46 dBm) max power output per carrier, able to be reduced to +3 dBm in steps of 1 dB

Fitted with a high efficiency 40W amplifier that has minimal impact on battery run time

Same size, weight and interface of the Kaelus 20W iPA

Compatible with the Kaelus RTF Module

Compatible with the Kaelus ACE calibration extender

Rugged and portable construction

Select 20W iPA-0707B build units are not eligible for upgrade. Please visit our website for a complete list.

For detailed information on the 40W upgrade option, please visit https://www.kaelus.com/en/services-support/ipa-0707-40w-upgrade

For inquiries, Kaelus can be contacted at +1-303-768-8080.

About Kaelus

Kaelus is a globally recognized leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners and tower-mounted amplifiers. Formed in 2010, Kaelus provides the telecommunications industry with high-quality, testing and conditioning products that enable global communication.

Press Contact:

Helene Birknert

Microdata Telecom

Stockholm, Sweden

+46792469139

SOURCE Kaelus

