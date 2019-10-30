Kaelus Adds 40W Upgrade Option for 20W iPA-0707A Battery Portable Passive Intermodulation Analyzer
700 MHz Portable PIM Analyzer is Ideal for External PIM Testing
HAYDEN, Idaho, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaelus, a leading supplier of high-quality, PIM test and measurement instruments and RF conditioning solutions, has released a 40W high power upgrade option for the existing 20W iPA-0707A battery portable passive intermodulation analyzer.
By upgrading your existing 20W iPA-0707A to the 40W iPA-0707D, you can now identify external PIM using 40W where typical 20W carrier power level is not sufficient to test external PIM. The upgrade includes a brand new battery, new 40W amplifier and a full service and calibration.
"The upgrade is a good value option for our customers," said Thomas Hilty, Kaelus VP of Operations & Service. "At a fraction of the cost, you have the ability to perform all the measurements of the 20W iPA, plus the ability to test for external PIM with the new 40W capability."
Product Features:
- 40W (+46 dBm) max power output per carrier, able to be reduced to +3 dBm in steps of 1 dB
- Fitted with a high efficiency 40W amplifier that has minimal impact on battery run time
- Same size, weight and interface of the Kaelus 20W iPA
- Compatible with the Kaelus RTF Module
- Compatible with the Kaelus ACE calibration extender
- Rugged and portable construction
Select 20W iPA-0707B build units are not eligible for upgrade. Please visit our website for a complete list.
For detailed information on the 40W upgrade option, please visit https://www.kaelus.com/en/services-support/ipa-0707-40w-upgrade
For inquiries, Kaelus can be contacted at +1-303-768-8080.
About Kaelus
Kaelus is a globally recognized leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners and tower-mounted amplifiers. Formed in 2010, Kaelus provides the telecommunications industry with high-quality, testing and conditioning products that enable global communication.
