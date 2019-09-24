Kaelus Launches New Analyzer Calibration Extender for Range-to-Fault Calibration Capability
Self-Calibrate your Range-to-Fault Module with the Analyzer Calibration Extender
Sep 24, 2019, 10:17 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaelus, a leading supplier of high-quality, PIM test and measurement instruments and RF conditioning solutions, has released new functionality for the Analyzer Calibration Extender. It now supports the Range-to-Fault (RTF) module used for locating PIM and Return Loss faults in RF infrastructure.
The Analyzer Calibration Extender (ACE) allows customers to self-calibrate their Kaelus PIM instruments in the field. Reducing downtime of calibration to less than one hour, ACE extends the calibration due date by 12 months. One ACE kit can calibrate all supported Kaelus PIM instruments for many years and is in-stock and available for same-day shipping.
"We are pleased to add the RTF module calibration capability to ACE," said Tony Langelaan, Product Line Manager, Kaelus Test & Measurement. "This expands our customers' ability to self-calibrate their instruments in the field and save on shipping charges and instrument downtime."
ACE Product Features:
- Calibrate Kaelus instruments whenever it suits you
- Same-day shipping available
- Multiple instruments can be calibrated with 1 ACE Unit
- Eliminates shipping charges
- Rapid and simple calibration solution
- Minimizes downtime to less than 1 hour
- Kaelus Unify app guides user through calibration
- Rugged and portable construction
- Supports most Portable and Bench PIM instruments
- USB Connectivity for iPA and iTA
For detailed information on this products, please visit https://www.kaelus.com/en/test-measurement-solutions/portable-pim-testing/analyzer-calibration-extender?utm_source=Kaelus&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ACE_RTF_2019.
For inquiries, please contact Kaelus directly.
About Kaelus
Kaelus is a globally recognized leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners and tower-mounted amplifiers. Formed in 2010, Kaelus provides the telecommunications industry with high-quality, testing and conditioning products that enable global communication. Kaelus is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics
Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.
Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Kaelus
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA
1-978-682-6936
SOURCE Kaelus
