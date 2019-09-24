Kaelus Launches New Analyzer Calibration Extender for Range-to-Fault Calibration Capability

The Analyzer Calibration Extender (ACE) allows customers to self-calibrate their Kaelus PIM instruments in the field. Reducing downtime of calibration to less than one hour, ACE extends the calibration due date by 12 months. One ACE kit can calibrate all supported Kaelus PIM instruments for many years and is in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

"We are pleased to add the RTF module calibration capability to ACE," said Tony Langelaan, Product Line Manager, Kaelus Test & Measurement. "This expands our customers' ability to self-calibrate their instruments in the field and save on shipping charges and instrument downtime."

ACE Product Features:

Calibrate Kaelus instruments whenever it suits you

Same-day shipping available

Multiple instruments can be calibrated with 1 ACE Unit

Eliminates shipping charges

Rapid and simple calibration solution

Minimizes downtime to less than 1 hour

Kaelus Unify app guides user through calibration

Rugged and portable construction

Supports most Portable and Bench PIM instruments

USB Connectivity for iPA and iTA

For detailed information on this products, please visit https://www.kaelus.com/en/test-measurement-solutions/portable-pim-testing/analyzer-calibration-extender?utm_source=Kaelus&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ACE_RTF_2019.

For inquiries, please contact Kaelus directly.

About Kaelus

Kaelus is a globally recognized leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners and tower-mounted amplifiers. Formed in 2010, Kaelus provides the telecommunications industry with high-quality, testing and conditioning products that enable global communication. Kaelus is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

