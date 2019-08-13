Kaelus Partners with ECSite to Deliver Increased Support for Test Equipment

ECSite software is a mobile application and cloud service that integrates Kaelus sweep and PIM equipment software into a cloud-based application workflow, centralizing all necessary testing for site certification. Data from field-testing is stored and processed electronically in the cloud where detailed reports are populated and organized to generate automated reporting.

"Kaelus recommends ECSite for customers who require software to manage their data from site testing," said Tony Langelaan, Product Line Manager, Kaelus Test & Measurement. "ECSite software is a valuable tool for RF engineers to automate site testing and allows construction and program managers to have daily visibility into their projects."

"Kaelus has been a fantastic partner for ECSite. There is tremendous value to incorporate the iVA and iPA instruments with our software," said Subbu Meiyappan, CEO and Co-Founder of ECSite, Inc. "ECSite Software has now been successfully deployed in production with the Kaelus iVA and iPA instruments with over one thousand tests performed in this configuration."

About Kaelus:

Kaelus is a globally recognized leader in test and measurement instruments, cell-site filters, combiners and tower-mounted amplifiers. Formed in 2010, Kaelus provides the telecommunications industry with high-quality, testing and conditioning products that enable global communication. Kaelus is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About ECSite:



ECSite is an end-to-end Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for highly technical data collection for Telecom Infrastructure during construction, installation and commissioning. ECSite was founded in 2014 and is head-quartered in Santa Clara, CA with entrepreneurial leadership from Qualcomm, Cisco, SAP and Extenet.

