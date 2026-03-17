Kafene and Nationwide Marketing Group Join Forces to Expand Access to Flexible Ownership Options for Independent Retail Customers

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a point-of-sale leasing platform that helps retailers offer nonprime customers more flexible purchase options through lease-to-own (LTO) agreements, announced today a new partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group (NMG), the premier membership organization supporting independent retailers across North America.

Unlike traditional LTO companies that operate on a one-size-fits-all approval model, Kafene takes a fundamentally different approach: tiered, performance-based pricing that allows merchants to approve more customers for lower cost, at terms calibrated to each individual's financial profile. Lower pricing drives higher conversion. NMG members are encouraged to integrate Kafene's LTO platform directly into their sales process to offer a wider range of shoppers a realistic path to owning premium appliances, electronics, furniture and home products. The result is a genuine win on both sides of the transaction — independent retailers capture sales they would have otherwise lost and customers leave with the products they need.

"Partnering with Nationwide Marketing Group is a natural fit for us," said Darryl Cole, vice president of sales at Kafene. "They bring an incredible network of independent retailers, and we bring ways to help those retailers serve more customers. Together, we can put the right products in more hands and help NMG members grow."

The timing reflects a broader shift in how consumers approach major purchases. With household budgets stretched and traditional credit increasingly out of reach for a significant share of the population, demand for flexible, transparent alternatives has never been higher. Kafene was built using modern underwriting technology to match pricing to consumer circumstances, driving higher approval rates and lower pricing without sacrificing the performance merchants depend on.

"Independent retailers succeed when they have the right tools to serve every customer who walks through their doors," said Chris Kirk, senior vice president of business & financial services at Nationwide Marketing Group. "Kafene's technology-driven approach to lease-to-own expands the financing options available to our members, helping them convert more opportunities into sales while providing shoppers with a transparent and flexible path to ownership."

The partnership marks a continued expansion of Kafene's retail footprint and deepens NMG's commitment to equipping its members with tools that drive both revenue and customer loyalty. "NMG is a key partner for us within the industry, and we're excited to bring Kafene's innovative approach to leasing to their merchants," said Josh McSpadden, head of business development at Kafene.

About Kafene Kafene is a point-of-sale leasing platform that helps retailers offer nonprime customers more flexible purchase options through lease-to-own (LTO) agreements. Kafene's technology-driven platform delivers high approval rates through tiered, performance-based pricing — giving retailers the flexibility to approve more customers while maintaining the business outcomes that matter. For more information, visit www.kafene.com.

About Nationwide Marketing Group Nationwide Marketing Group is North America's largest, most comprehensive buying group for independent retailers, manufacturers, and professionals who specialize in furniture, bedding, appliances, electronics, custom installation, other around-the-home categories, and more. For over 50 years, NMG has championed the success of the independent channel, providing personalized support to 5,500+ members representing 14,000 storefronts nationwide. Across the industry, NMG is trusted to drive growth, maximize savings, and simplify operations. With transparent performance tracking, forward-thinking strategies, and a deep commitment to the independent channel, NMG helps its members stay ahead of the competition — on their terms. To learn more, visit nationwidegroup.org.

Contacts

For Kafene:

[email protected]

For Nationwide Marketing Group:

[email protected] g

SOURCE Kafene