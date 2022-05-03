Kafene Announces Appointment of Roland Jeon as its New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a one-stop-shop point-of-sale payment partner and underwriting technology platform that helps merchants offer flexible lease-to-own (LTO) purchase options for prime and nonprime consumers, today announced that Roland Jeon has been named the company's first Chief Financial Officer.

Roland brings over a decade of experience as a flexible capital investor across various asset classes and industries, including specialty finance, having deployed and managed more than $1 billion of capital in private and public investments at leading asset management firms such as The Blackstone Group and Atalaya Capital Management. Roland began his career as a member of the financial institutions investment banking team at Citigroup. Roland holds a B.S. and B.A. with highest distinction from the Schreyer Honors College of the Pennsylvania State University.

"As Kafene continues to scale rapidly, Roland brings a well-demonstrated ability and aptitude to set the strategic direction of our finance organization as we bring our platform to more merchants, markets, and consumers," said Neal Desai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kafene. "Roland has a very impressive track record that includes investing and operational experience that will each be pivotal in the continuing growth and evolution of our company. We're excited to have him on board."

Kafene is backed by Third Prime, Valar Ventures, Company Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, and other investors.

About Kafene

Kafene is a one-stop-shop point-of-sale payment partner and underwriting technology platform that helps merchants offer flexible lease-to-own (LTO) purchase options for prime and nonprime consumers, helping retailers satisfy demand for furniture, appliances, electronics, tires and other goods. Kafene utilizes more than 20,000 data inputs in tandem with best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to underwrite, approve, and enable payment in a near-instantaneous manner, while creating a best-in-class customer experience.

