Kafene Named to Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers of 2024

Kafene included on the prestigious list for the second straight year

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a fintech startup that offers flexible purchase options through lease-to-own ("LTO") agreements, is pleased to announce its recognition as one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers of 2024. This marks Kafene's second consecutive year being included on the prestigious list.

Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers list, compiled in conjunction with Statista Inc., recognizes the top 500 startups displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Millions of data points were gathered and analyzed. Out of 20,000 companies, 3,000 qualified for in-depth analysis, and 500 startups made the final ranking for distinguished corporate culture and employee engagement practices.

"It's wonderful to see Kafene continually recognized as a top destination for talent in the fintech space," said Neal Desai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kafene. "Our people are our most valuable asset, and this award underscores our commitment to creating a dynamic and supportive culture where employees can thrive professionally and personally."

Kafene's recognition highlights its unwavering commitment to fostering excellence and innovation. Since its founding in 2019, Kafene has facilitated over $150 million in incremental sales for its 2,000+ retail partners. Last summer, the company finalized its Series B funding round at $31 million, led by Third Prime alongside existing investors. Earlier this year, the company secured a $15 million venture debt facility with Trinity Capital. Kafene has also been honored as one of Built In's 2023 "Best Startups to Work For" in New York City and was one of Built In's 2022 "22 Startups to Watch" in New York City.

This year's Best Startup Employers list is the fifth such ranking from Forbes and Statista, identifying the best performing and most innovative startup employers. For consideration, companies must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure – which excludes spin-offs of large corporations.

For more information on Kafene please visit www.kafene.com.

About Kafene

Kafene is a leading point-of-sale leasing partner dedicated to empowering flexible ownership solutions for underserved customers nationwide. By enabling our retail partners to offer flexible LTO purchase options for prime and nonprime consumers, Kafene helps merchants grow their customer base, and meet growing demand for furniture, appliances, electronics, tires and other durable goods. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies, our platform creates a best-in-class experience for both merchants and customers. Kafene has generated more than $150 million in incremental sales for its retailer partners in less than four years since launch. To learn more about Kafene please visit www.kafene.com, and to learn more about Kafene's commitment to customer experience and consumer protection, please visit here: https://kafene.com/consumer-friendly-commitments.

