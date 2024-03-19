Kafene Partners with BrandSource as an Approved Financing Platform

Partnership makes Kafene's tiered LTO pricing model available to BrandSource's 4,500 partner stores nationwide.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a point-of-sale leasing platform that helps retailers offer underserved customers more flexible purchase options through lease-to-own ("LTO") agreements, today announced a new merchant partnership with BrandSource. BrandSource is a leading member-owned buying organization for more than 4,500 independent appliance, home furnishings and consumer tech retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

Starting this month, Kafene is now available to all BrandSource members, helping them drive revenue and market share by offering flexible, affordable LTO financing to increase consumer spending power. Kafene's innovative risk-based pricing model means that BrandSource members can guarantee their customers will receive the best financing possible based on their risk profile – a first in the lease-to-own industry.

"We're incredibly excited to add BrandSource as our latest national partner, enabling their member stores around the country and across industry verticals to offer Kafene to their customers," said Tony Cerino, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Kafene. "This partnership marks another major step in Kafene's growth phase."

"This partnership is a win-win for BrandSource retailers and our customers," said Chad Evans, VP of Merchandising, BrandSource.

About Kafene

Kafene is a leading point-of-sale leasing partner dedicated to empowering flexible ownership solutions for underserved customers nationwide. By enabling our retail partners to offer flexible LTO purchase options for prime and nonprime consumers, Kafene helps merchants grow their customer base, and meet growing demand for furniture, appliances, electronics, tires, and other durable goods. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies, our platform creates a best-in-class experience for both merchants and customers. Kafene has generated more than $150 million in incremental sales for its retailer partners in less than four years since launch. To learn more about Kafene please visit www.kafene.com, and to learn more about Kafene's commitment to customer experience and consumer protection, please visit here: https://kafene.com/consumer-friendly-commitments.

About BrandSource

BrandSource is the leading member-owned buying organization for independent appliance, home furnishings and consumer tech retailers. Its parent company, AVB, is a $22 billion member-driven co-op that provides merchandising, financing, digital marketing, and operational services to more than 4,500 independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. BrandSource's affiliates include ProSource (consumer tech and custom integration); TRIB Group (rent-to-own); and Mega Group/BrandSource Canada.

