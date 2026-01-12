Kaffea-X Launches a Digital Marketplace for Specialty Green Coffee, Introducing Standardized Pricing and Escrow-Based Trade Security

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaffea-X today announced the launch of its digital marketplace for specialty green coffee, designed to address long-standing challenges in global coffee trading related to price opacity, fragmented attributes description standards, and counterparty risk.

The platform introduces a standardized product identification system, alongside escrow-backed transaction settlement, providing market participants with transparent price discovery and institutional-grade payment security.

Kaffea-X will officially debut ahead of the World of Coffee Dubai event, where Founder and CEO Paulo Peres will lead a workshop titled "Re-examining Fair Trade: How Market Structure Shapes Transparency and Value."

"For decades, specialty coffee has relied on fragmented benchmarks and unstructured settlement arrangements for those unable to avail themselves of the protections provided by letters of credit, which expose smaller producers and traders to unnecessary credit risk," said Peres. "Kaffea-X modernizes the structure of the trade itself—so quality is clearly priced, origin is protected, and transactions are settled securely."

The platform is built around three core principles:

Standardization (KUPIC™): A product classification and identification framework enabling consistent attributes comparisons across origins and markets.

Transparency: Live, auditable pricing data that improves market visibility for producers, importers, exporters, traders and roasters.

Security: in addition to the supporting traditional settlement processes such as letters-of-credit and bilateral financial settlement, Kaffea-X introduces a third-party escrow settlement designed to eliminate counterparty credit risk for transactions settled outside the letters of credit sphere.

Kaffea-X will be exhibiting at World of Coffee Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 18–20, where industry participants can explore the platform and attend Peres' workshop on January 18.

About Kaffea-X

Kaffea-X is a digital marketplace for specialty green coffee focused on improving price discovery, transaction security, and market transparency. By combining standardized product classification with secure financial infrastructure, Kaffea-X provides a modern foundation for the global specialty coffee trade.

Media Contact:

Mohan Verma

Chief Revenue Officer, Kaffea-X

[email protected]

+1-917-254-5318

www.kaffeax.com

