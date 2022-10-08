Kahera: Your Luxury Travel and Concierge Partner

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahera provides bespoke solutions as well as professionalism and top-quality expertise in meeting each client's needs. The company was founded in 2015 by Kechi, who has done an impressive job of building its reputation and client base.

Kahera's approach to boutique travel management for their high-end clientele is very simple – they take care of their clients' every needs from the moment they contact Kahera to when they commence their journey and returned from their trip.

Since starting the business, the team at Kahera has shown a commendable enthusiasm in Delivering Exceptional client service. In addition, privacy and confidentiality are non-negotiable values for them, hence it is no wonder that the demand for their expertise has soared as it has.

Meet the Founder

Kechi is a Nigerian born, UK raised entrepreneur who has fast become a trailblazer in the travel industry and is well known as the Concierge Extraordinaire within the elite traveling community. Her company, Kahera, provides unique and tailored journey management solutions for High and Ultra-High Net worth individuals across the world.

Founded in 2015 in Abuja, Nigeria, Kahera is a leader in the luxury travel community; with a presence in the USA, Barbados and the UK. Their services span more than travel, members can enjoy visa consultations, acquire a 2nd passport, corporate mobility, to name a few.

We asked Kechi what sets them apart from other companies and she stated "Kahera is founded on the principles of efficiency, flexibility, quality and unrivalled end-to- end customer service. What sets us apart is our professionalism and an unwavering dedication to the 'little things' that further enhances the customer experience." "I am a perfectionist" says Kechi, "so I'm so grateful that I am doing what I'm genuinely passionate about. We think of everything related to your journey management so all you have to do is relax and enjoy your experience."

As an entrepreneur herself, Kechi's passion is enabling other entrepreneurs to reach their full potential as one of the hindrances is being able to travel freely for meetings, setting up a company or just to become a digital nomad. "Acquiring a 2nd passport can be expensive for young entrepreneurs, it is why we have started promoting residency programs such as the D7 visa which allows entrepreneurs to live and work in beautiful Portugal. We have seen a number of applicants from America and Europe, it is cost effective with clear path to citizenship after 5 years of lawful residency."

In this post-covid world, people are embracing the idea of visiting and relocating to more countries, especially due to the enhanced remote working culture. We are here to assist with all facets of that trip or relocation, from visas, looking for a new home, schools, job opportunities etc. Our aim at Kahera is to provide a stress-free luxury experience.

Contact Details

Tel UK: +234 902 047 4997

Tel Nigeria: +44 7309 041100

Tel US: +1 (246) 233-6069

Web: www.kaheraluxury.com

Instagram: @kaheraluxury

Twitter: @kaheraluxury

Facebook: Kahera Luxury

