Kahlilah Guyah Appointed to the Delegates Committee for the National Safety Council

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EHS Compliance Services is pleased to announce that CEO Kahlilah Guyah, a trailblazer in the Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) industry, has been appointed to the Delegates Committee of the National Safety Council (NSC).

Kahlilah Guyah CEO and Principal Consultant at EHS Compliance Services will serve as a Delegate for the National Safety Council.

Having been nominated by the Nomination & Governance Committee of the NSC, Guyah has accepted the invitation to provide her unique perspective, leadership, and expertise to inform the policies and priorities of the Council. In her role as a Delegate, she will serve as an advisory committee member to the Board of Directors and represent the Safety and Security Industry Workgroup of the National Association of Black Compliance and Risk Management Professionals (NABCRMP).

"I am honored to have been nominated and now appointed as a member of the Delegate Advisory Committee for the National Safety Council," says Guyah. "My background as an EHS professional, consultant, and entrepreneur have equipped me to effectively support the NSC's goals of fostering safety across diverse industries."

"The Delegates Committee will be well served by Kahlilah's background, expertise, and perspective," said Dr. I. David Daniels, who serves as the current chair of the Delegates Committee. "The majority of member organizations in the NSC have fewer than 100 employees, and their voices are important ones to be heard in the myriad of discussions about safety. Kahlilah's experience as a small business owner will be critical to the NSC's future success."

With an extensive professional history supporting various industry sectors, including Medical Devices, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Wine & Food, and Automotive, Guyah's insights will undoubtedly prove invaluable.

Guyah plans to leverage her unique expertise and personal experience to serve and safeguard the most vulnerable in the workforce, whether they face physical differences, learning differences, or exposure to workplace hazards.

Reflecting on the broader impact of her appointment, she emphasizes the importance of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the NSC and larger EHS community. As a Black woman, her lived experience will further enrich the Council's mission, aligning with their DE&I Statement, "You can't be safe if you don't feel safe."

EHS Compliance Services and the wider community of EHS professionals anticipate an impactful and fruitful term for Kahlilah Guyah on the Delegates Committee. Together, they remain committed to the mission of the NSC: saving lives, from the workplace to any place.

**About EHS Compliance Services **

EHS Compliance Services is a leader in providing comprehensive environmental, health and safety consulting services across various industries. With a focus on strategy development, compliance and management system audits and training they are dedicated to ensuring that workplaces are safe and healthy environments where workers and the communities in which they operate can thrive.

**About the National Safety Council**

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization with a century-long track record of promoting safety. Their mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education, and advocacy.

**About the National Association of Black Compliance and Risk Management Professionals **

The National Association of Black Compliance and Risk Management Professionals is a nonprofit association dedicated to supporting the professional development of African American compliance and risk management professionals. The NABCRMP and the NSC recently signed a memorandum of understanding pledging their mutual support of efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the NSC and the broader safety industry.

Media Contact:

Radeen Guyah

786-258-1818

[email protected]

SOURCE EHS Compliance Services Inc.