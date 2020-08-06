Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announces Pendency of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Common Stock

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK



) CASE NO. 1:17-CV-1580 (LGS)

) IN RE CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON ) COMPANY N.V. SECURITIES LITIGATION )

)

)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: All those who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. ("CB&I") on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") during a Class Period from October 30, 2013, through and including June 23, 2015 (the "Class").

Excluded from the Class are the Defendants, officers and directors of CB&I, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

This Notice is being sent pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"), entered March 23, 2020, certifying the above-captioned action as a Class Action. This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, no claim form need be filed at this time.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action, and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class in accordance with the directions set forth in a more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, which was mailed separately to persons and entities identified from the records of Defendant Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. as members of the Class. That Notice of Pendency of Class Action describes in more detail this Class Action and your rights with respect thereto.

If you have not received a more detailed Notice by mail, please contact:

Chicago Bridge Iron Securities Litigation

P.O. Box 3410

Portland, OR 97208-3410

Telephone: (855) 958-3609

www.ChicagoBridgeIronSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries other than requests for the Notice may be made to Class Counsel:

Lewis S. Kahn, Esq.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

1100 Poydras Avenue, Suite 3200

New Orleans, Louisiana 70163

Telephone: (504) 455-1400

Fax: (504) 455-1498

PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK FOR INFORMATION OR ADVICE.

Dated: August 6, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

