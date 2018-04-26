Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Files Suit Against NuStar GP Holdings, LLC: Reminds Investors With Large Financial Interests of Important Deadline - NSH

About the Lawsuit

On February 8, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into a merger agreement (the "Agreement") in connection with the sale, pursuant to which NSH unitholders would receive 0.55 of a Partnership common unit in exchange for each NSH unit they own at closing. The merger would result in NSH becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Partnership and the cancellation of the 2% economic general partner interest in the Partnership, the incentive distribution rights in the Partnership and approximately 10.2 million Partnership common units currently owned by NSH and its subsidiaries.

The complaint alleges that the Form S-4 Registration Statement (the "Proxy") filed in connection with the merger provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company's financials and the transaction, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) the process leading to the execution of the Merger, including the rejection of a potentially superior bid that arose after the announcement of the Agreement; (ii) the financial analyses conducted by Robert W. Baird & Co. ("Baird"), financial advisor to the NSH Conflicts Committee; and (iii) the projections used by Baird in those analyses.

What You May Do

If you are a NSH unitholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at 1-877-515-1850 or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nsh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court no later than sixty (60) days from the date of the publication of this notice. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. KSF encourages both institutional and individual purchasers of NSH to take action. The ultimate resolution of any securities class action is strengthened through the involvement of aggrieved shareholders and lead plaintiffs who have large financial interests. KSF also encourages anyone with information regarding NSH's conduct during the period in question to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

