Kaho Partners Announces Formation of Premier Outdoor Living, LLC

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaho Partners, LLC ("Kaho"), in partnership with Nassau Point Investors LLC ("Nassau Point"), announced today that it has formed Premier Outdoor Living, LLC ("Premier Outdoor Living" or the "Company") through the merger of Recycled Plastics Industries, LLC ("RPI") and Highwood USA, LLC ("Highwood"). The merger creates a leading national manufacturer of synthetic outdoor building products and synthetic outdoor furniture. The former owners of both RPI and Highwood have retained a meaningful ownership position in the go-forward business.

Based in Green Bay, WI and founded in 1989, RPI is a manufacturer of high-quality synthetic lumber used in outdoor applications.

Based in Hometown, PA and founded in 2004, Highwood is a manufacturer of premium, branded synthetic wood products. Highwood's products include synthetic lumber, synthetic spa products, and synthetic outdoor furniture.

Plastics industry veteran Randy Ahlm, who has over 15 years of CEO experience at several private equity and family-owned manufacturing businesses, has joined the Company as its CEO. Randy stated, "I am excited to partner with Kaho and Nassau Point to bring Premier Outdoor Living into new markets, win new customer relationships, and build on the phenomenal legacy of the founders of RPI and Highwood. We are committed to investing in our team, capacity, and automation in order to meet our customers' growing demand."

"Kaho Partners is excited to partner with Randy and the rest of the Premier Outdoor Living team. We are honored to uphold RPI and Highwood's cultures of innovation, on-time delivery, and product quality. Premier Outdoor Living is well positioned to capitalize on the growth in outdoor living and the secular shift from traditional building products to superior, longer-lasting synthetic products," stated Max Katzenstein, Chairman of the Board of Premier Outdoor Living and Co-founder of Kaho.

Premier Outdoor Living is actively pursuing add-on acquisition opportunities that add complementary customer relationships, channels to market, and production capabilities.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. Moore & Van Allen, PLLC acted as counsel to Premier Outdoor Living.

About Premier Outdoor Living: Headquartered in Chicago, IL, with manufacturing facilities in Green Bay, WI, Hazelton, PA, and Hometown, PA, Premier Outdoor Living is a leading manufacturer of premier synthetic outdoor building products and synthetic outdoor furniture. For more information on Premier Outdoor Living, please visit www.premieroutdoorliving.com .

About Kaho Partners: Kaho Partners is exclusively focused on building great niche manufacturing and industrial technology businesses. Kaho is a private equity firm that is focused, concentrated, flexible, and invests with a long-term time horizon. Kaho is based in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit www.kahopartners.com.

About Nassau Point Investors: Founded in 1999, Nassau Point Investors is a private equity firm that works closely with the founders and management of lower-middle-market companies to help them grow their businesses and create substantial value for all stakeholders. The principals of Nassau Point work closely with these founders and managers to drive strategic and operational change. Nassau Point has offices in Greenwich, CT and Louisville, KY.

